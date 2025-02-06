Disgraced Fife police officer sexually assaulted colleague in Glenrothes station

A disgraced police officer has been ordered to pay £5000 compensation to a colleague he sexually assaulted in Glenrothes police station.

David McQuade, 52, attempted to pressure the woman, who was his junior, into having sex with him.

He then repeatedly kissed her on her face and neck, touched her on the body and tried to undo her trousers.

He was found guilty in December following a trial of sexually assaulting the fellow officer at the Detroit Road site in October 2022.

McQuade, of Kirkcaldy, remains employed by Police Scotland but has been suspended from his post and will now face a disciplinary hearing.

Prison considered

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told the 52-year-old the gravity of the case meant it merited consideration of a custodial sentence.

However, he was persuaded against the action, imposing unpaid work as an alternative.

He said: “You have been convicted of a serious sexual offence, which you committed against a young female colleague and which took place in the workplace.

“The impact on your victim has been serious and significant – both psychologically and in terms of her career.

“But you are previously of good character and have had a positive career as a police officer.”

He placed McQuade on the sex offenders register for five years.

He also ordered that he carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

After being sentenced, McQuade left Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court annexe building via a side door.

Victim praised by police

The force praised his victim for coming forward.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, head of the professional standards department, said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of David McQuade at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

“The matter will be referred to the Deputy Chief Constable for consideration of misconduct proceedings.

“David McQuade’s conduct falls way below the standards of professional behaviour expected of everyone who works in policing.

“I would like to commend the victim in this case for coming forward.

“We know it can be difficult to report crimes of this nature but their pursuit of justice reflects their integrity to do the right thing and I applaud their values.

“It is right that policing is held to high standards at all times, and we will always support officers and staff acting with our values and standards at heart.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.