Danger driver avoids jail for car-smashing spree in Perth

A danger driver who went on a car-smashing spree in Perth a day after she was released from prison has been spared further jail time.

Katie Reid caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to six cars in an early morning rampage, hours after being released on bail pending an appeal.

The 34-year-old was previously imprisoned for leading police on a high speed pursuit through Dundee and Perthshire.

She was returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing, having earlier pled guilty to driving dangerously and while disqualified.

Having spent Christmas and New Year on remand, Reid was banned from the road and placed on a supervision order.

Woken by alarm sounding

On October 2 last year, Reid was jailed for six months and disqualified for three years.

She was released on bail following an appeal court hearing on October 11.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson, prosecuting, said Reid was back behind the wheel of a red MG HS Trophey in the early hours of the following day.

“At 5am, a witness was driving a van along Scott Street, when suddenly a red MG, travelling on South Street, collided with the rear of his vehicle,” she said.

The impact caused a large dent which warped his back doors, making them unable to close.

Moments later, another motorist was at his partner’s house in Kestrel Way when he heard a car alarm sounding outside.

“He looked out and could see his vehicle had suffered extensive damage,” said Ms Paterson.

“This was consistent with being struck by another vehicle.”

The car was later written off by insurers, the court heard.

Another man was woken by a “loud scraping” outside his Carnegie Place home.

“He looked out his bedroom window and observed the MG driving past his address,” the fiscal depute said.

“The vehicle reached the end of the road, before turning right into a cul-de-sac.

“Thereafter, the accused was seen to park the vehicle in a garden.”

Ms Paterson said: “The witness went outside and saw other people in a panicked state.

“The accused refused to get out of her vehicle when asked to do so.

“She instead reversed out and, while driving down Carnegie Place, she collided with the rear of a parked Volvo.

“The accused then veered into the opposing carriageway and collided with a parked Land Rover Discovery.”

Reid remained in the car with the engine running.

When she was again asked to get out, she climbed out the driver’s door and walked away.

Ms Paterson said Reid was identified from dashcam footage from one of the smashed cars and “several 999 calls were made to police”.

Reid, of Tulloch Square, was charged when later arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.

‘Remorseful’

Solicitor Conor Lindsay handed Sheriff Clair McLachlan a handwritten letter from his client.

“She explains the death of her father had caused her huge distress,” he said.

In the note, Reid stated: “I was left with extreme amount of guilt on not being able to speak to my father before his death.

“It left me in a fragile state of mind.”

Reid said she took medication before getting behind the wheel.

“I understand doing so, put other people in danger,” she wrote.

“I am extremely remorseful for my behaviour.”

Mr Lindsay said Reid’s sister also died while she was in jail.

The court heard Reid is due to be released for the earlier police chase offence later this week.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Reid: “As you have acknowledged, this was a quite disgraceful and dangerous piece of driving.

“I appreciate you have shown remorse and that is to your credit.

“I do think there is merit in a community disposal being imposed.”

The sheriff said she took account that Reid had been on remand for the equivalent of a five-month sentence.

Reid was placed on supervision and banned from driving for 18 months.

Police chase

The court previously heard Reid had made “positive choices” in her life, following the police chase on July 29.

During the pursuit through Dundee and Perthshire, she pretended to surrender – only to put her foot on the pedal when officers pulled up behind her.

The chase started when Reid’s Volkswagen Golf was spotted travelling along the Kingsway at about 80mph, nearly triple the temporary speed limit.

She took off when chasing police activated sirens and lights.

After smashing into an oncoming car after veering off the A90, she charged through a red light and attempted a short cut along the Invergowrie slip road.

The chase ended at a dead end and officers saw Reid abandoning her vehicle and running off on foot.

