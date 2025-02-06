Nightmare neighbour menaced Perthshire care home staff over CCTV pointed at his house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Nightmare neighbour menaced Perthshire care home staff over CCTV pointed at his house

Andrew McKiddie glared through windows and made threatening gestures at the Hillcrest Futures facility in Alyth.

By Jamie Buchan
Andrew McKiddie
Andrew McKiddie outside Perth Sheriff Court. He was convicted after making similar gestures outside a nursing home.

A paranoid Perthshire nightmare neighbour menaced care home staff and disabled residents because their CCTV cameras made him feel he was being “put under a microscope,” a court has heard.

Andrew McKiddie glared through windows and made threatening gestures at the Hillcrest Futures facility in Alyth.

The centre offers help, companionship and independent living support to adults with a range of conditions and disabilities, including Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Around the same time, McKiddie was on trial for a two-month campaign of offensive behaviour against long-suffering residents and employees.

The 49-year-old – who once refused to do community payback because he did not want to spend time with other criminals – returned at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted three counts of threatening or abusive behaviour between August 11 and 24 2022.

Middle finger gesture

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said there had been earlier “interactions” between McKiddie and people at the Airlie View facility.

“Witnesses were within an office on August 11, when the accused approached a window.

“The blinds were up and he glared through the window at the witnesses.

Andrew McKiddie. Image: Facebook

“It was noted he made an offensive gesture with a middle finger before walking away.”

She said those in the office felt intimidated.

“On August 21, witnesses were getting out of their cars outside the building,” Ms Hodgson said.

“They observed the accused exiting his car and again making the same gesture.”

Three days later, McKiddie was seen at a window of the property.

“He appeared to be staring at witnesses, making them feel intimidated,” the fiscal depute said.

“He appeared to mouth something at both of them.”

‘Under the microscope’

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “Mr McKiddie stayed in a property which was in fairly close proximity to the nursing home.

“He has been diagnosed with ADHD and it is fair to say he has a degree of paranoia.

“The nursing home has a number of CCTV cameras, including three which faced directly into his garden and into his home.

“That has proved to be a source of concern.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

Mr Tavendale said his client “reacted to what he perceived as being under the microscope all the time”.

The court heard McKiddie had since moved out of Alyth, where he has lived all his life, to the Crieff area.

“There have been no complaints whatsoever since he moved,” the solicitor said.

“It demonstrates that he was perhaps in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said the offences were “very unpleasant, no question about it,” but were at a lower level.

She told McKiddie: “While there is mitigation here, the offences would have caused upset.”

She fined him £300.

Foul-mouthed tirades

McKiddie was convicted of tormenting neighbours at the Hillcrest homes following his August 2022 trial.

The court heard how he hurled stones at one woman’s window as he put her make-up on, and tipped a full wheelie bin out into her garden.

One resident told the court she had installed CCTV at her home because of previous incidents.

“I was sitting at my dressing table doing my face,” she said.

“He went by and started sticking his fingers up at me and was shouting at me.”

Staff from Hillcrest Futures also told the court they had been subjected to foul-mouthed tirades from McKiddie on a number of occasions.

He was found guilty of five charges of acting in a threatening or abusive way between April 29 and June 21 2021.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline brute used partner's head 'like a football' in Hogmanay horror
Katie Reid. Image: Facebook
Danger driver avoids jail for car-smashing spree in Perth
Glenrothes police station.
Disgraced Fife police officer sexually assaulted colleague in Glenrothes station
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Murder bid and midnight taxi dispute
Keepsafe, Pitreavie, Dunfermline
Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park
Vivien McAllister
Police swerved into Perth traffic after attack by woman who called them for help
Craig Montague
Raging Dundee dog owner pinned down XL Bully with zombie knife
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist free despite breach and wild Dundee driving
Gary Quinn assaulted Nathan Brown on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim of life-endangering Perth assault to get £1k compensation
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee thug pushed plug into partner's eye in 15-year campaign of abuse