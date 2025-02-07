Drowsy drug-driver from Fife banned after near-miss and lamppost crash in Perth

A “drowsy” drug-driver nearly collided with an oncoming car as he motored down the wrong side of a Perth street two days befoe Christmas.

Charles Stewart careered his Ford Transit van off the road and “wiped out” a street lamp, before crashing into a garden hedge.

The 21-year-old, from Kirkcaldy, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in connection with the accident in Glasgow Road on December 23 2023.

He pled guilty to driving carelessly with cocaine in his system.

Swerved to avoid a crash

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said the incident happened at about 10.30pm.

“At the time, witnesses were driving at the locus when they observed the accused’s vehicle.

“It crossed onto their side of the road and headed directly towards them.”

She said: “The driver swerved out of the way to avoid a collision.

“The van then mounted a pavement and left the carriageway, colliding with a street lighting pole.

“He travelled through foliage at the roadside before coming to a rest.”

Members of the public, who had heard an “almighty loud double bang” from outside, called police, who found Stewart in the driving seat.

“He appeared to be under the influence, with dilated pupils and slurred speech.

“The accused, who appeared to be drowsy, identified himself as the driver.

“He cooperated with roadside procedures and provided a positive result for a drug wipe.”

Stewart later tested positive for cocaine (17mics/ 10).

‘A precarious situation’

The court heard Stewart, of Dunearn Crescent, had only recently passed his driving test before the crash.

“He knows he has put himself in a precarious situation,” his lawyer said.

“After this happened, he did open up to his family about the issues he was experiencing at the time.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Stewart: “I take into account you do seem to be addressing your issues.”

She imposed a 12 month ban and fined Stewart £450.

‘Like a big firework going off’

At the time of the crash, one resident said: “It was just before 10.30pm and there was an almighty bang, a really loud double bang.

“It sounded a lot like a big firework going off and very, very close.”

He added: “We looked up the street and saw a car stopped further up and a van in the hedge.

“At the same time, there were a number of our other neighbours from houses across the road and further down, running up to see what happened and if they could help.”

The witness said the van ended up some 20 yards from the broken street lamp.

“There was a burning electrics smell, which must have been from the light that was wiped out, with only cables left sticking out of the ground,” he added.

