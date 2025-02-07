Drowsy drug-driver from Fife banned after near-miss and lamppost crash in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drowsy drug-driver from Fife banned after near-miss and lamppost crash in Perth

Charles Stewart careered his Ford Transit van off the road and "wiped out" a street lamp, before crashing into a garden hedge.

By Jamie Buchan
Charles Stewart
Charles Stewart at Perth Sheriff Court.

A “drowsy” drug-driver nearly collided with an oncoming car as he motored down the wrong side of a Perth street two days befoe Christmas.

Charles Stewart careered his Ford Transit van off the road and “wiped out” a street lamp, before crashing into a garden hedge.

The 21-year-old, from Kirkcaldy, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court in connection with the accident in Glasgow Road on December 23 2023.

He pled guilty to driving carelessly with cocaine in his system.

Swerved to avoid a crash

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said the incident happened at about 10.30pm.

“At the time, witnesses were driving at the locus when they observed the accused’s vehicle.

“It crossed onto their side of the road and headed directly towards them.”

The aftermath of the crash. Image: Stuart Cowper

She said: “The driver swerved out of the way to avoid a collision.

“The van then mounted a pavement and left the carriageway, colliding with a street lighting pole.

“He travelled through foliage at the roadside before coming to a rest.”

Police at the scene of the crash. Image: Stewart Cowper

Members of the public, who had heard an “almighty loud double bang” from outside, called police, who found Stewart in the driving seat.

“He appeared to be under the influence, with dilated pupils and slurred speech.

“The accused, who appeared to be drowsy, identified himself as the driver.

“He cooperated with roadside procedures and provided a positive result for a drug wipe.”

Stewart later tested positive for cocaine (17mics/ 10).

‘A precarious situation’

The court heard Stewart, of Dunearn Crescent, had only recently passed his driving test before the crash.

“He knows he has put himself in a precarious situation,” his lawyer said.

Charles Stewart at Perth Sheriff Court.

“After this happened, he did open up to his family about the issues he was experiencing at the time.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Stewart: “I take into account you do seem to be addressing your issues.”

She imposed a 12 month ban and fined Stewart £450.

‘Like a big firework going off’

At the time of the crash, one resident said: “It was just before 10.30pm and there was an almighty bang, a really loud double bang.

“It sounded a lot like a big firework going off and very, very close.”

He added: “We looked up the street and saw a car stopped further up and a van in the hedge.

“At the same time, there were a number of our other neighbours from houses across the road and further down, running up to see what happened and if they could help.”

The witness said the van ended up some 20 yards from the broken street lamp.

“There was a burning electrics smell, which must have been from the light that was wiped out, with only cables left sticking out of the ground,” he added.

