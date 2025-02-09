Spitting Perth offender ranted in Arabic during ‘repugnant’ racist tirade at shopkeeper and restaurant worker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spitting Perth offender ranted in Arabic during ‘repugnant’ racist tirade at shopkeeper and restaurant worker

Dylan McWilliams admitted a breach of new Hate Crime legislation which was introduced in Scotland last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Dylan McWilliams
Dylan McWilliams at Perth Sheriff Court.

A yob spat at a Perth shopkeeper and shouted a mouthful of bigoted abuse at a neighbouring restaurant worker.

Dylan McWilliams ranted phrases in Arabic and told one man: “Go back to your country”.

When police caught up with the 25-year-old and told him what he was being arrested for, he replied: “Holy s***, that’s bang out of order.”

McWilliams appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted assaulting and making racial remarks to an employee at the County News store, County Place, on May 11 last year.

He further pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner which was – or was intended to – cause distress to a staff member at Sidhu’s restaurant.

It is a breach of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 which came into force last year.

McWilliams was ordered to carry out unpaid work, described as a direct alternative to prison.

Caught on camera

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson, prosecuting, said employee Umair Shakeel was working at County News when McWilliams walked in at 7.55pm.

“He purchased items but then began shouting and swearing,” she said.

McWilliams told Mr Shakeel: “Go back to your country, you p**i b******.”

Dylan McWilliams at Perth Sheriff Court.
McWilliams spat at a worker at Perth’s County News.

Ms Paterson said: “The accused spat towards the complainer, hitting him on his shirt.”

He then stormed out of the shop.

Security camera footage also showed McWilliams walking passed neighbouring restaurant Sidhu’s, where employee Gursharan Sidhu was on the phone.

Sidhu’s restaurant in County Place, Perth.

He walked back to the door of the restaurant and bellowed: “Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Inshallah, you p**i b******.”

Ms Paterson said: “This was heard by Mr Sidhu, who was shocked.

“This appeared to be racist abuse based on his ethnicity.”

McWilliams was traced by police at his home in Perth’s Victoria Street.

He said: “I’m deeply sorry, man.

“Holy s***, that’s bang out of order, totally my fault.”

Repugnant

Solicitor Lynsey Barber, defending, said her client had never been in court before.

“He is an extremely pro-social young man.

“Mr McWilliams finds his own actions repugnant.”

Ms Barber said McWilliams would be willing to pay compensation to both complainers.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan said: “The trouble with compensation in these circumstances is that it is difficult to put a price on it.

“And there’s a chance people may be offended by it.”

She told McWilliams: “You know you have behaved outrageously.

“You are quite right to hang your head in shame, this was disgraceful behaviour.”

The sheriff noted this was McWilliam’s first offence. “I very much hope this was a one-off and was out of character,” she said.

McWilliams was sentenced to 250 hours’ unpaid work as a direct alternative to prison.

