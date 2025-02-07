Dundee butcher jailed for terrorising partner for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee butcher jailed for terrorising partner for years

Owen Neave was convicted of a having "coerced and controlled" his partner during a "sustained course of conduct" against her.

By Gordon Currie
Owen Neave
Owen Neave. Image: Facebook

A jealous Dundee butcher has been jailed for 18 months for throttling, kicking and spitting on his childhood sweetheart during years of violent bullying.

Owen Neave had a further nine months supervised release imposed to “protect the public from serious harm” and has been banned from contacting his victim for 14 years.

Sheriff Paul Brown told him during sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court: “This is serious offending and there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Neave, 30, admitted engaging in violent and controlling behaviour against the woman between April 1 2019 and March 4 2023.

‘Coerced and controlled’

The court was told that Neave had “coerced and controlled” his partner during a “sustained course of conduct” against her.

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court: “They met in their mid-teens and were in a relationship from 2011.

“Her sister noted she was often isolated in the relationship.

“The victim was employed in a bar and he was continually accusing her of being unfaithful.

“He would demand to know her whereabouts and got people who were regulars in the bar to check who she was with. He was jealous and paranoid.

“She was asleep and woke to him punching her in the head.

“She ran out of the house. She had severe bruising and swelling to her face.”

Further abuse

The court heard he apologised and they resumed the relationship but his abusive behaviour began again.

Ms High said: “He repeatedly called her derogatory names. When he was intoxicated or hungover he would act this way.

“She contacted police due to him kicking a door off its hinges.

“There were days she couldn’t get out of bed.

“He stood in front of her and hauled her down using both hands.

“She was not able to move. He would spit on her, making contact with her face and the back of her head.

“He kicked her on the body. He grabbed her with both hands.

“He placed his hand around her neck and applied pressure for around ten seconds.

“Children witnessed this incident and were distressed.”

The abuse came to light when a child reported to the woman’s sister she had been “hit and stuff” by Neave and it was reported to the police.

Cocaine issue

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “During the course of the relationship he did have issues with cocaine and alcohol.

“He is in full-time employment as a butcher.

“It is to his credit that he recognises the issues which led to him behaving this way.

“He is aware a custodial sentence is very much an option. He has been absent from cocaine use for some time.”

The court heard a victim impact statement made it clear she continues to fear Neave and his abusive behaviour would have a lifelong impact upon her.

