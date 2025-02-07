Dundee butcher jailed for terrorising partner for years

A jealous Dundee butcher has been jailed for 18 months for throttling, kicking and spitting on his childhood sweetheart during years of violent bullying.

Owen Neave had a further nine months supervised release imposed to “protect the public from serious harm” and has been banned from contacting his victim for 14 years.

Sheriff Paul Brown told him during sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court: “This is serious offending and there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Neave, 30, admitted engaging in violent and controlling behaviour against the woman between April 1 2019 and March 4 2023.

‘Coerced and controlled’

The court was told that Neave had “coerced and controlled” his partner during a “sustained course of conduct” against her.

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court: “They met in their mid-teens and were in a relationship from 2011.

“Her sister noted she was often isolated in the relationship.

“The victim was employed in a bar and he was continually accusing her of being unfaithful.

“He would demand to know her whereabouts and got people who were regulars in the bar to check who she was with. He was jealous and paranoid.

“She was asleep and woke to him punching her in the head.

“She ran out of the house. She had severe bruising and swelling to her face.”

Further abuse

The court heard he apologised and they resumed the relationship but his abusive behaviour began again.

Ms High said: “He repeatedly called her derogatory names. When he was intoxicated or hungover he would act this way.

“She contacted police due to him kicking a door off its hinges.

“There were days she couldn’t get out of bed.

“He stood in front of her and hauled her down using both hands.

“She was not able to move. He would spit on her, making contact with her face and the back of her head.

“He kicked her on the body. He grabbed her with both hands.

“He placed his hand around her neck and applied pressure for around ten seconds.

“Children witnessed this incident and were distressed.”

The abuse came to light when a child reported to the woman’s sister she had been “hit and stuff” by Neave and it was reported to the police.

Cocaine issue

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “During the course of the relationship he did have issues with cocaine and alcohol.

“He is in full-time employment as a butcher.

“It is to his credit that he recognises the issues which led to him behaving this way.

“He is aware a custodial sentence is very much an option. He has been absent from cocaine use for some time.”

The court heard a victim impact statement made it clear she continues to fear Neave and his abusive behaviour would have a lifelong impact upon her.

