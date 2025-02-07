Prolific criminal was on bail during violent Dundee scratch card robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prolific criminal was on bail during violent Dundee scratch card robbery

Anthony Elder told a worker he had a needle before making off with the lottery cards.

By Gordon Currie
Anthony Elder
Anthony Elder.

A career criminal from Dundee with nearly 200 previous offences was granted bail multiple times before he assaulted and robbed a terrified shopkeeper.

Anthony Elder, 36, told his victim he was armed with a needle before looting scratch cards from the store.

He was arrested and released again on two further bail orders.

Within two days, Elder stole a hammer from Home Bargains before carrying out another armed robbery at a convenience store.

Elder – who once smooth-talked his way out of a year in jail by convincing a sheriff he had changed his ways – was jailed for 45 months at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He admitted assaulting Muhammed Makhdoom by telling him he had a needle and robbing him of scratch cards at S&R Newsagents on March 22 last year.

He admitted struggling with police as they arrested him.

He had been granted bail on February 6 and 8, as well as March 18.

He admitted stealing a hammer from Home Bargains and then brandishing it at Atul Thankur in the city’s Family Shopper store on 27 March 2024.

He was still subject the original three bail orders, along with a further two imposed on March 25.

Sheriff Paul Brown said: “Given your record and the offences here, I can see no alternative to a custodial sentence.”

He imposed a further 12-month supervised release order.

Robbery

Fiscal depute Sarah High told the court Elder – whose record contains 186 previous crimes – entered the first store and told Mr Makhdoom he had a weapon in his waistband.

“The complainer believed he would use it.

“The accused moved to the rear of the scratch card display.

“The complainer felt powerless and allowed him to take the items and leave.”

She said Elder was arrested a brief time later, before he had even checked any of the stolen scratch cards, and began resisting the officers as they attempted to take him into custody.

Days later, after he had appeared in court and been freed on bail again, Elder walked into Home Bargains and brazenly stole the hammer he armed himself with to carry out another robbery.

He entered the second store, waved the tool above his head to threaten the shopkeeper and fled with a bottle of alcohol, despite being challenged in the street.

Solicitor David Duncan, defending, said: “It is obvious from his record that he has had significant addiction issues.

“The difficulties have led to persistent offending.”

Bail breach charmer

In 2020, curfew-breaching Elder charmed his way out of prison by persuading Sheriff George Way to free him instead of sending him to jail for 12 months.

Appearing on a video link from Perth Prison, he said: “For the first time in over ten years I am not in a hostel. I’m in supported accommodation with a concierge.

“It has been sentence after sentence after sentence and it is not getting to the root of the problem. I’m drug free and asking for one more chance.

“I thought I was making progress and I made a mistake. I had lost my house key and couldn’t get back into my house. I made a really, really bad decision that night.”

Elder was freed on bail but was arrested the following day for breaking his bail curfew and trying to break into cars and he was jailed for eight months.

