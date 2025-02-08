Workman caught stealing from potential client in Coupar Angus during ‘sales pitch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Workman caught stealing from potential client in Coupar Angus during ‘sales pitch’

Ben Paton crept into the remote Coupar Angus property through a back door, while his colleagues tried to offer their services to the occupant at the front.

By Jamie Buchan
Ben Paton
Ben Paton at Perth Sheriff Court

A workman caught stealing from a potential customer during a sales pitch on his doorstep has been ordered to pay compensation.

Ben Paton crept into a remote Coupar Angus property through a back door, while his colleagues tried to offer their services to the occupant at the front.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Paton’s workmates were furious when they found out what he was up to.

The 27-year-old was just three days out of prison, having been locked up for a dramatic Grand Theft Auto-style chase through Perth city centre.

Father-of-one Paton returned to the dock for sentencing after he admitted stealing a phone, wallet and car keys from a property in the town’s School Road on October 14 last year.

Alerted by barking dog

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said: “The complainer was at home when there was a knock on his front door at 11.30am.

“He could see a Transit van outside his property.”

Ben Paton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The homeowner opened his door to two men who said they were going house-to-house offering work promotions.

“It was a sales pitch, essentially,” said Ms Hodgson.

Moments later, the man’s pet dog started barking.

“It alerted him to someone at the rear of the property,” the fiscal depute said.

“There, he found the accused and asked him what he was doing?”

Paton said he was working with the two other men but was seen holding the homeowner’s wallet and car keys.

“The two men appeared to be furious with their co-worker,” said Ms Hodgson.

“They demanded he hand back the items.”

After the three men left, the occupant noticed his phone was missing.

Raging

Police officers tracked down the van about 10 minutes later and signalled for it to stop and approached the driver’s door.

“The accused was sitting in the middle,” said Ms Hodgson.

“He was attempting to conceal the phone; however, while doing this he dropped it on the floor causing it to smash.”

One of Paton’s colleagues told police: “I am happy to tell you I am raging with him.

“I made him give back the wallet and keys but I had no idea he had the phone.”

The fiscal depute said the phone was worth about £500.

Help for substance misuse

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said Paton had not re-offended since.

Nor had he broken a bail condition preventing him from going into Coupar Angus.

She said her client was battling “chronic substance misuse” at the time and was “willing to take any support he can”.

Ms Clark said: “He understands someone has lost out as a result of his actions and he knows he has to accept the consequences.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan ordered Paton to pay £500 compensation to the phone’s owner.

He was also placed on supervision for a year and must engage with alcohol and drug treatment programmes.

Police chase

Paton, of Culliven Court, Perth, was handed a 10-month sentence in June last year after he admitted leading police on a high speed pursuit in a stolen Renault Captur.

Police stopped a car on Barossa Place in Perth on Monday.
The car came to a halt on Barossa Place in Perth. Image: Supplied

The twice-banned driver nearly hit a worker as he drove off from a city garage, before speeding the wrong way down streets and around roundabouts, forcing other motorists to swerve out of his way.

The chase came to an end when police manoeuvred a patrol car into his path.

Paton, of Culliven Court, Perth, was released from jail on October 11, but was back behind bars for the theft just three days later.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Abdalla Ali at a 2022 hearing in Perth Sheriff Court.
More jail time for Perth prisoner caught with Smart TV stereo device
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Prison smuggle charge was no bum rap
Stuart McClure appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth creep managed 'Only Fans'-style account for schoolgirl and helped her make 'content'
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — Child's car seat and ornamental skull
Brandon Robb
Fife 'urban hunter' remanded after child rape convictions
Anthony Elder
Prolific criminal was on bail during violent Dundee scratch card robbery
Charles Stewart
Drowsy drug-driver from Fife banned after near-miss and lamppost crash in Perth
Chloe Bennett
Jilted bride peed in plant pot and left it at her ex's door in…
Owen Neave
Dundee butcher jailed for terrorising partner for years
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Courts under attack