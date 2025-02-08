Workman caught stealing from potential client in Coupar Angus during ‘sales pitch’

A workman caught stealing from a potential customer during a sales pitch on his doorstep has been ordered to pay compensation.

Ben Paton crept into a remote Coupar Angus property through a back door, while his colleagues tried to offer their services to the occupant at the front.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Paton’s workmates were furious when they found out what he was up to.

The 27-year-old was just three days out of prison, having been locked up for a dramatic Grand Theft Auto-style chase through Perth city centre.

Father-of-one Paton returned to the dock for sentencing after he admitted stealing a phone, wallet and car keys from a property in the town’s School Road on October 14 last year.

Alerted by barking dog

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said: “The complainer was at home when there was a knock on his front door at 11.30am.

“He could see a Transit van outside his property.”

The homeowner opened his door to two men who said they were going house-to-house offering work promotions.

“It was a sales pitch, essentially,” said Ms Hodgson.

Moments later, the man’s pet dog started barking.

“It alerted him to someone at the rear of the property,” the fiscal depute said.

“There, he found the accused and asked him what he was doing?”

Paton said he was working with the two other men but was seen holding the homeowner’s wallet and car keys.

“The two men appeared to be furious with their co-worker,” said Ms Hodgson.

“They demanded he hand back the items.”

After the three men left, the occupant noticed his phone was missing.

Raging

Police officers tracked down the van about 10 minutes later and signalled for it to stop and approached the driver’s door.

“The accused was sitting in the middle,” said Ms Hodgson.

“He was attempting to conceal the phone; however, while doing this he dropped it on the floor causing it to smash.”

One of Paton’s colleagues told police: “I am happy to tell you I am raging with him.

“I made him give back the wallet and keys but I had no idea he had the phone.”

The fiscal depute said the phone was worth about £500.

Help for substance misuse

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said Paton had not re-offended since.

Nor had he broken a bail condition preventing him from going into Coupar Angus.

She said her client was battling “chronic substance misuse” at the time and was “willing to take any support he can”.

Ms Clark said: “He understands someone has lost out as a result of his actions and he knows he has to accept the consequences.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan ordered Paton to pay £500 compensation to the phone’s owner.

He was also placed on supervision for a year and must engage with alcohol and drug treatment programmes.

Police chase

Paton, of Culliven Court, Perth, was handed a 10-month sentence in June last year after he admitted leading police on a high speed pursuit in a stolen Renault Captur.

The twice-banned driver nearly hit a worker as he drove off from a city garage, before speeding the wrong way down streets and around roundabouts, forcing other motorists to swerve out of his way.

The chase came to an end when police manoeuvred a patrol car into his path.

Paton, of Culliven Court, Perth, was released from jail on October 11, but was back behind bars for the theft just three days later.

