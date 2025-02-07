Jilted bride peed in plant pot and left it at her ex’s door in Lochgelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jilted bride peed in plant pot and left it at her ex’s door in Lochgelly

Stalker Chloe Bennett reacted poorly to her then-partner calling off their wedding.

By Jamie McKenzie
Chloe Bennett
Chloe Bennett.

A jilted bride peed in a plant pot and left it at her ex-partner’s front door in Lochgelly during a stalking campaign that lasted more than a year.

Chloe Bennett, 28, also loitered outside the man’s home, bombarded him with texts and phone calls and once left a bag at the door containing sex toys and a letter addressed to his mother.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard Bennett reacted poorly to her then-partner “abruptly” calling off their wedding.

Bennett, who works in the immigration department at the Home Office, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stalking between June 1 2023 and July 10 last year.

Plant pot ‘p***’

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp told the court Bennett and the man had been living together in Stevenston, Ayrshire, but their relationship ended and he moved into his parents’ home.

Bennett attended unannounced on several occasions.

The fiscal depute said: “She would wait outside in her car.

“He received texts from Ms Bennett saying she was outside and waiting to speak with him.”

He initially engaged with her but due to the volume of texts and the number of times she was showing up, he began to ignore her.

Over the course of the next few months, he would come home to find items left at his front door.

These included Bennett’s dress, a picture of them both, and flowers on his car.

The fiscal continued: “On one occasion Ms Bennett urinated in a cast iron pot.

“It was left at (the man’s) front door.

“Ms Bennett then sent a message… saying she had left it there with her p*** in it for him”.

Bag of sex toys

The fiscal depute said that on one occasion the man’s mother arrived home to the address and saw a bag outside the door.

“Inside the bag there were sex toys and a letter addressed to her – to his mum.”

The letter stated the items belonged to her son and made an explicit comment about how they could be used.

It also contained other claims and offensive remarks.

The fiscal depute said the man received 85 missed calls from Bennett on one occasion.

Mr Knapp said there were “multiple occasions” when the man was not home and Bennett attended unannounced and that his mum and stepdad were sometimes home to see her at the back of the property or walking up and down the street outside.

Bennett was arrested at her home address in August last year.

Banned from Lochgelly

Defence lawyer James Stewart said Bennett made admissions during police interview, including about the plant pot and an explanation for this was given in a social work report.

The solicitor said Bennett, of Stevenston and the man were due to get married and the complainer “called off the wedding abruptly” three or four weeks before that.

She was left with “significant financial costs” as a result, he said.

The lawyer said Bennett struggled to come to terms with the end of the relationship and her mental health deteriorated.

Mr Stewart said her employer is aware of the case and a decision on her employment will be made after it concludes.

She is assessed by social work as being low risk of reoffending.

Sheriff Susan Duff imposed a year of offender supervision as part of a community payback order and made a 12-month non-harassment order, including a ban from entering Lochgelly.

She said: “The best thing to do is to just close the door on that chapter of your life and move on.”

