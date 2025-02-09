Juror-turned-detective caused trial collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Juror-turned-detective caused trial collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court

Chanel Hogg has found herself with a criminal record after admitting googling the accused's previous convictions and sharing her findings with the jury.

By Ross Gardiner
Juror Chanel Hogg caused a trial to collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court.

An Angus juror caused a trial to collapse and wound up with a criminal record when she defied a sheriff’s instructions and carried out her own investigation into a criminal case.

Chanel Hogg, of Hawthorn Place in Arbroath, admitted the contempt of court at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Hogg could find herself behind bars after she told another member of the jury about her online probe into the case’s accused.

This forced the trial to collapse as it reached its latter stages.

As is customary, jurors had been repeatedly warned not to make their own inquiries and only to judge the evidence led in court.

A sheriff warned Hogg flouting legal instructions was “incredibly serious” and ordered background reports ahead of sentencing her.

Trial collapse

Hogg and 14 others had been sworn in as jurors at the Angus court on the afternoon of Monday February 3.

The trial related to a man accused of offending in 2020 in various locations in Tayside.

By Wednesday afternoon, the prosecution had finished leading evidence.

On Thursday, the trial had been expecting to hear defence evidence and closing speeches.

However, proceedings were curtailed when Hogg was reported to have made and shared her own enquiries.

The ongoing trial had to be deserted pro loco et tempore – meaning prosecutors can re-raise the case in future.

‘Incredibly serious’

Hogg swapped the jury box for the dock before her fellow jurors were dismissed.

Solicitor Michael Boyd said: “She admits she committed a contempt of court.

“She accepts she’s disclosed to another juror an inquiry about a previous conviction.”

Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Mark Thorley deferred sentencing until March 6 for Hogg and told her: “I need to make a finding of contempt.

“This is a serious matter. This trial has now come to an end because of the investigation you’ve undertaken.

“It would not be fair for the accused with the knowledge you have found out.

“This is an incredibly serious matter.”

Warnings and consequences

Before any evidence is led in jury trials, jurors are given strict instructions by the presiding sheriff to make their findings purely on the evidence led in the courtroom.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunal Service’s online juror guide states: “Your task is to decide whether or not the charge(s) have been proven on the basis of the evidence that is presented to you in court.

“You must not make any investigations or enquiries of your own, only the evidence which has been presented to you in court is to be used in considering the verdict.”

In November 2023, a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court collapsed when juror Scott Nelson admitted carrying out his own detective work into the case.

He was later fined £750.

Last September, a juror at the High Court in Dundee was held in contempt for googling sentencing options during rape trial.

Julie Williamson told other jurors they should acquit the accused after learning the potential prison term and was subsequently fined £400 and removed from the jury.

