Dundee florist jailed after vile invasive drugs strip search

A Dundee florist who forced another woman to strip to carry out a vile invasive search for drugs has been sent to prison for 45 months.

Carrie Stewart was jailed after being found guilty by a jury of carrying out the degrading attack on an associate she believed had stolen her drug stash.

Stewart, 43, punched and kicked her victim and grabbed her hair before ordering her to pull down her lower clothing in Dundee on January 21 2022.

She forced her to carry out an internal search to prove she was not concealing drugs and also searched her bags.

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed Stewart and made her subject to a further 12 months supervised release order when she appeared by video link at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“This is a serious offence and there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence,” he said.

“It is necessary to impose a supervised release order to protect the public from serious harm.”

Theft and concealment claim

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, said Stewart had been involved in drug-taking with her victim and had suspected some of the stash had been stolen and secreted.

“She is not seeking to minimise her conduct or apportion blame to the complainer.

“She accepts culpability and the decision of the jury.

“It was a mistake on the part of Ms Stewart that the complainer had stolen her drugs and she now accepts this.

“She appreciates that she was under the influence and her recollection of events is somewhat cloudy to say the least.

“A custodial sentence is inevitable. She has been identified as being at the maximum risk of reoffending.

“She accepts there has to be a punishment element to this.

“There had been illicit drug-taking between the parties. It happened inside a flat so there was no risk to the public at large.”

Stewart, of Mains Road, was found guilty of assault to injury and a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

After being taken to West Bell Street HQ after the attack, she threatened PC Eoin McLaughlin with violence and made homophobic remarks.

