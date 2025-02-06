Dundee florist jailed after vile invasive drugs strip search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee florist jailed after vile invasive drugs strip search

Carrie Stewart ordered her victim to lower her clothing and prove she had not stolen and concealed drugs.

By Gordon Currie
Dundee Sheriff Court
Stewart appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee florist who forced another woman to strip to carry out a vile invasive search for drugs has been sent to prison for 45 months.

Carrie Stewart was jailed after being found guilty by a jury of carrying out the degrading attack on an associate she believed had stolen her drug stash.

Stewart, 43, punched and kicked her victim and grabbed her hair before ordering her to pull down her lower clothing in Dundee on January 21 2022.

She forced her to carry out an internal search to prove she was not concealing drugs and also searched her bags.

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed Stewart and made her subject to a further 12 months supervised release order when she appeared by video link at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“This is a serious offence and there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence,” he said.

“It is necessary to impose a supervised release order to protect the public from serious harm.”

Theft and concealment claim

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, said Stewart had been involved in drug-taking with her victim and had suspected some of the stash had been stolen and secreted.

“She is not seeking to minimise her conduct or apportion blame to the complainer.

“She accepts culpability and the decision of the jury.

“It was a mistake on the part of Ms Stewart that the complainer had stolen her drugs and she now accepts this.

“She appreciates that she was under the influence and her recollection of events is somewhat cloudy to say the least.

“A custodial sentence is inevitable. She has been identified as being at the maximum risk of reoffending.

“She accepts there has to be a punishment element to this.

“There had been illicit drug-taking between the parties. It happened inside a flat so there was no risk to the public at large.”

Stewart, of Mains Road, was found guilty of assault to injury and a second charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

After being taken to West Bell Street HQ after the attack, she threatened PC Eoin McLaughlin with violence and made homophobic remarks.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Boguslaw Lach
Dunfermline court mallet rampage due to 'frustration with justice system'
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline brute used partner's head 'like a football' in Hogmanay horror
Andrew McKiddie
Nightmare neighbour menaced Perthshire care home staff over CCTV pointed at his house
Katie Reid. Image: Facebook
Danger driver avoids jail for car-smashing spree in Perth
Glenrothes police station.
Disgraced Fife police officer sexually assaulted colleague in Glenrothes station
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Murder bid and midnight taxi dispute
Keepsafe, Pitreavie, Dunfermline
Fife joiner caught storing five kilos of ketamine at Dunfermline business park
Vivien McAllister
Police swerved into Perth traffic after attack by woman who called them for help
Craig Montague
Raging Dundee dog owner pinned down XL Bully with zombie knife
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist free despite breach and wild Dundee driving