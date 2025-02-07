Fife ‘urban hunter’ remanded after child rape convictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife ‘urban hunter’ remanded after child rape convictions

Brandon Robb preyed on two little girls and a young boy at locations in Fife.

By James Mulholland
Brandon Robb
Brandon Robb. Image: Police Scotland

Fife’s notorious “urban hunter” subjected children to sickening rape ordeals over a four-year period.

Brandon Robb, 28, preyed on two little girls and a young boy at locations in Leslie between May 2011 and May 2015.

He also terrified two women in the town in incidents which took place between November 2019 and February 2023.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how in one of the incidents, Robb seized his victim by her neck, compressed her breathing and repeatedly punched her.

The thug has previous convictions for sexual offences.

Robb spent his trial denying any wrongdoing but judge Lord Lake remanded him in custody after jurors returned guilty verdicts on six charges.

Reports were ordered before sentencing at the High Court in Inverness on March 5.

Serial rapist

Jurors heard how Robb – a teenager at the time – raped his first victim on an occasion in 2011 when she was just eight at a secluded area in his home town.

On various occasions between December 2012 and August 2014, he repeatedly raped a 12-year-old girl and subjected her to a series of sexual assaults.

In May 2015, Robb sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in Leslie.

His offending continued in adulthood and in August 2020, he began abusing another woman and continued to do so until February 2023.

Robb repeatedly shouted and swore at her, seized her by the neck and compressed her breathing and repeatedly punched her on the body and headbutted her.

Brandon Robb
Brandon Robb was a teenager when he came to public attention for illegal hunting with his dog. Image: Facebook

Between November 2019 and May 31 2020, he seized another woman on the body and also sent her a threatening video and illegally attempted to contact her

Following conviction, prosecutor Margaret Barron revealed Robb had 21 previous convictions and had served time in prison.

The court heard convictions were for “analogous matters” and he had been placed on the sex offenders register.

Lord Lake thanked jurors for their service  and told them that they could take advantage of counselling if they felt traumatised by the evidence.

‘Urban hunter’

Robb gained notoriety when he posted pictures of himself and his dog hunting deer in the Scottish countryside on social media.

He was jailed in 2014 after admitting using his pet to hunt and kill a rare piebald deer as he lived a “feral existence” and was an “urban hunter”.

Brandon Robb and deer he killed
Brandon Robb became notorious as an ‘urban hunter’ as a teenager. Image: Facebook

He killed the deer while awaiting sentencing for stealing 30 ducks from a farm in Fife.

He was the subject of a Police Scotland missing persons alert in August 2020 but taunted police officers on his Facebook account, saying he had “gone fishing” in England.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Anthony Elder
Prolific criminal was on bail during violent Dundee scratch card robbery
Charles Stewart
Drowsy drug-driver from Fife banned after near-miss and lamppost crash in Perth
Chloe Bennett
Jilted bride peed in plant pot and left it at her ex's door in…
Owen Neave
Dundee butcher jailed for terrorising partner for years
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Courts under attack
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee florist jailed after vile invasive drugs strip search
Boguslaw Lach
Dunfermline court mallet rampage due to 'frustration with justice system'
Dunfermline Sheriff Court
Dunfermline brute used partner's head 'like a football' in Hogmanay horror
Andrew McKiddie
Nightmare neighbour menaced Perthshire care home staff over CCTV pointed at his house
Katie Reid. Image: Facebook
Danger driver avoids jail for car-smashing spree in Perth