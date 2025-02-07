Fife ‘urban hunter’ remanded after child rape convictions

Fife’s notorious “urban hunter” subjected children to sickening rape ordeals over a four-year period.

Brandon Robb, 28, preyed on two little girls and a young boy at locations in Leslie between May 2011 and May 2015.

He also terrified two women in the town in incidents which took place between November 2019 and February 2023.

Jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh heard how in one of the incidents, Robb seized his victim by her neck, compressed her breathing and repeatedly punched her.

The thug has previous convictions for sexual offences.

Robb spent his trial denying any wrongdoing but judge Lord Lake remanded him in custody after jurors returned guilty verdicts on six charges.

Reports were ordered before sentencing at the High Court in Inverness on March 5.

Serial rapist

Jurors heard how Robb – a teenager at the time – raped his first victim on an occasion in 2011 when she was just eight at a secluded area in his home town.

On various occasions between December 2012 and August 2014, he repeatedly raped a 12-year-old girl and subjected her to a series of sexual assaults.

In May 2015, Robb sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy in Leslie.

His offending continued in adulthood and in August 2020, he began abusing another woman and continued to do so until February 2023.

Robb repeatedly shouted and swore at her, seized her by the neck and compressed her breathing and repeatedly punched her on the body and headbutted her.

Between November 2019 and May 31 2020, he seized another woman on the body and also sent her a threatening video and illegally attempted to contact her

Following conviction, prosecutor Margaret Barron revealed Robb had 21 previous convictions and had served time in prison.

The court heard convictions were for “analogous matters” and he had been placed on the sex offenders register.

Lord Lake thanked jurors for their service and told them that they could take advantage of counselling if they felt traumatised by the evidence.

‘Urban hunter’

Robb gained notoriety when he posted pictures of himself and his dog hunting deer in the Scottish countryside on social media.

He was jailed in 2014 after admitting using his pet to hunt and kill a rare piebald deer as he lived a “feral existence” and was an “urban hunter”.

He killed the deer while awaiting sentencing for stealing 30 ducks from a farm in Fife.

He was the subject of a Police Scotland missing persons alert in August 2020 but taunted police officers on his Facebook account, saying he had “gone fishing” in England.

