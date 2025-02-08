More jail time for Perth prisoner caught with Smart TV stereo device

A Perth prisoner caught with an illegal souped-up stereo system has had his sentence extended.

Abdalla Ali’s “doctored” Hi-Fi was capable of turning a regular telly into a Smart TV with internet access and games.

Guards became suspicious of the device after a routine search of the 31-year-old’s room.

Ali, who was jailed for drugs offences in England and is now battling a Home Office deportation order, appeared via video link at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted having the contraband on August 7 last year.

Device could hook up to Smart TV apps

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “In the afternoon, prison officers carried out a search of the accused’s cell.

“They removed a number of electronic items for further investigation. This included the Hi-Fi system.”

Staff noticed a HMDI port at the back of the unit “appeared to have been doctored”.

“When prison officers connected a cable to that port and to a television, it displayed a logo followed by applications such as YouTube, Google Play and an internet browser.”

The charge states the Hi-Fi had been “adapted to function as an internet-enabled Smart TV box.”

Solicitor Doug McConnell, defending, said: “He had been given this item, it belonged to someone else but he takes responsibility for it.”

The court heard Ali was serving concurrent sentences from courts in Scotland and England and is due to be released in 2027.

“In addition to that there are Home Office proceedings,” Mr McConnell said.

“Mr Ali is a Norwegian national but he has been in this country since he was nine years old.

“His family are all in London. He is attempting to fight the Home Office on this matter.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “The only disposal available to me is one of custody.”

Ali was sentenced to a further 90 days behind bars.

Gave fake name to police

In 2022, Ali appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted giving a fake name to police after a near-smash in the city’s Tulloch Road.

He was pulled over by officers after nearly crashing into their car.

Mr Harding said that Ali gave his name as “Abdrirask Elmi” and gave a false date of birth.

His teenage passenger Guiled Cumar was caught with black tin containing four white rocks – later found to be £80 worth of crack cocaine.

Ali, whose address was listed as St Charles Square, London, was fined £500 and handed six penalty points.

During court proceedings, solicitors for Ali revealed he was facing “lengthy” jail time for drug conspiracy charges in London.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.