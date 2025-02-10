Abusive Fife carer who assaulted and mocked dementia patient is tagged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Abusive Fife carer who assaulted and mocked dementia patient is tagged

Liam Stark had been ordered to do unpaid work but the punishment has been changed to a curfew.

By Jamie McKenzie
A former carer who assaulted and mocked a dementia patient in a video taken at a Fife care facility has been electronically tagged after failing to complete his community service.

Liam Stark laughed as he filmed the elderly woman in her underpants and t-shirt and chanted the song “Donald, where’s your troosers”.

During the July 2022 assault at Benore Care Centre, Lochore, he repeatedly hurt his victim by flicking her nipples with his finger over her t-shirt and claimed to other staff he was “having a laugh”.

He later showed his sick video to shocked colleagues, who reported him.

Stark, formerly of Cook Square in Lochgelly but now living in Glenrothes, was originally sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid work – the maximum available – about a year ago as a direct alternative to custody for what the sheriff branded a “disgusting offence”.

He was also given a year of offender supervision and ordered to engage with drug and alcohol counselling.

At the time, the victim’s son slammed the sentence, suggesting Stark should have been jailed.

At a review in July last year, the court heard he had done only 51 hours of work and the sheriff temporarily revoked the order to give Stark time to “address his difficulties,” with a view to re-imposing the punishment later.

Sentencing

Last week, 23-year-old Stark reappeared in the Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court dock again.

Solicitor David Cranston said an update in October was “satisfactory” but social workers were hesitant to recommend a community-based disposal and a further report was done.

The solicitor said Stark’s work with agencies has been positive and suggested, in terms of punishment, a restriction of liberty order or reinstating unpaid work hours.

Mr Cranston said Stark has not come to the attention of the courts again “as far as I am aware”.

Sentencing, Sheriff Charles Lugton revoked the previous community payback order and substituted it with an 11-month restriction of liberty order as a “direct alternative to custody”.

Stark, who was a senior carer at the time of offending but is now barred from working in the care sector, must stay at home between 7pm and 7am daily for the 11-month period and will have to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Ketamine crash

After Stark’s appalling video came to light, he was formally suspended and an internal investigation carried out.

He had denied the allegation made by staff but handed in his resignation.

The complainer’s son was told and he contacted police.

At the original sentencing last year, defence lawyer Aime Allan said Stark’s mental health was on a “downward spiral”, compounded by the death of both his grandparents and two friends in quick succession, between 2019 and 2021.

Although Stark was then referred to in court as a first offender, he was previously fined after admitting driving when unfit to do so through drink or drugs on the B914 road on September 19 2021.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he had been snorting ketamine just before crashing his car, not far from Knockhill race track.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

