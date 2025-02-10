Intruder caught on camera on 2.30am prowl through Dundee nursery

A drug-addled Dundee intruder has been sentenced after being caught on camera wandering around inside a city nursery at 2.30am.

James Smith paced alone through Parkview Nursery School in the dead of night.

Police were able to identify Smith from CCTV footage after cameras picked up his unwelcome entrance.

Smith, who cannot remember his late-night visit, has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Late night visit

Fiscal depute Alan Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court: “On the date libelled, a witness received a notification from CCTV at the locus, which is a nursery school in Dundee.

“This was at 2.37am. The witness was unable to attend the locus at the time.

“A walkthrough was carried out and CCTV was viewed.

“It showed the accused within the premises. The figure walks off from the entry, up the main hallway to the playrooms.

“He seems to attend the innermost room before being lost to sight.

“It was reported to the police. Police viewed the CCTV and identified the figure as the accused.”

No memory

Smith, of North George Street in Dundee, admitted offending at Parkview Nursery School on September 15 last year.

He pled guilty to being within the Dudhope Terrace nursery without lawful authority so it could be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft.

The court heard Smith is currently subject to a restriction of liberty order.

The 39-year-old’s solicitor David Duncan said: “He simply doesn’t remember this.

“He was struggling with substance difficulties at the time and regrettably just has no recollection.

“Because of that and because of his circumstances, he quite properly accepts he’s not able to dispute the inference that’s named within the charge.

“He accepts the evidence that he has been shown… but can’t offer any explanation beyond that.

“Fortunately he has been able to overcome that difficulty… there wouldn’t be much gained by anybody by imposing custody.”

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered Smith to complete 40 hours of unpaid work in the next six months.

