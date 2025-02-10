Intruder caught on camera on 2.30am prowl through Dundee nursery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Intruder caught on camera on 2.30am prowl through Dundee nursery

James Smith had "no recollection" of visiting Parkview Nursery School in the small hours of the morning.

By Ross Gardiner
Parkview Nursery School, on Dudhope Terrace in Dundee
Parkview Nursery School, on Dudhope Terrace in Dundee. Photo: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

A drug-addled Dundee intruder has been sentenced after being caught on camera wandering around inside a city nursery at 2.30am.

James Smith paced alone through Parkview Nursery School in the dead of night.

Police were able to identify Smith from CCTV footage after cameras picked up his unwelcome entrance.

Smith, who cannot remember his late-night visit, has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Late night visit

Fiscal depute Alan Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court: “On the date libelled, a witness received a notification from CCTV at the locus, which is a nursery school in Dundee.

“This was at 2.37am. The witness was unable to attend the locus at the time.

“A walkthrough was carried out and CCTV was viewed.

“It showed the accused within the premises. The figure walks off from the entry, up the main hallway to the playrooms.

“He seems to attend the innermost room before being lost to sight.

“It was reported to the police. Police viewed the CCTV and identified the figure as the accused.”

No memory

Smith, of North George Street in Dundee, admitted offending at Parkview Nursery School on September 15 last year.

He pled guilty to being within the Dudhope Terrace nursery without lawful authority so it could be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft.

The court heard Smith is currently subject to a restriction of liberty order.

The 39-year-old’s solicitor David Duncan said: “He simply doesn’t remember this.

“He was struggling with substance difficulties at the time and regrettably just has no recollection.

“Because of that and because of his circumstances, he quite properly accepts he’s not able to dispute the inference that’s named within the charge.

“He accepts the evidence that he has been shown… but can’t offer any explanation beyond that.

“Fortunately he has been able to overcome that difficulty… there wouldn’t be much gained by anybody by imposing custody.”

Sheriff Eric Brown ordered Smith to complete 40 hours of unpaid work in the next six months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Liam Stark
Abusive Fife carer who assaulted and mocked dementia patient is tagged
David Bathgate
Dundee pervert 'upskirted' women on Fife train and at hotel
Jason Clark
Fencer faces jail for 'life-endangering' stamping attack outside Perth pub
Ambulance
Ambulance followed 90mph Fife drink-driver with 'vodka bottle on lap'
Juror Chanel Hogg caused a trial to collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus juror-turned-detective caused trial collapse at Forfar Sheriff Court
Dylan McWilliams
Spitting Perth offender ranted in Arabic during 'repugnant' racist tirade at shopkeeper and restaurant…
Ben Paton
Workman caught stealing from potential client in Coupar Angus during 'sales pitch'
Abdalla Ali at a 2022 hearing in Perth Sheriff Court.
More jail time for Perth prisoner caught with Smart TV stereo device
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Prison smuggle charge was no bum rap
Stuart McClure appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth creep managed 'Only Fans'-style account for schoolgirl and helped her make 'content'