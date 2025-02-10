Dundee pervert ‘upskirted’ women on Fife train and at hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pervert ‘upskirted’ women on Fife train and at hotel

David Bathgate admitted three charges of voyeurism

By Jamie McKenzie
David Bathgate
David Bathgate will return to court later for sentencing.

A Dundee man has admitted taking photos under women’s clothing on a train journey in Fife, at a plush Edinburgh hotel and at an insurance broker in the capital.

David Bathgate, 42, targeted one of his three victims while on a ScotRail train between Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy on January 19 2023.

He violated a second woman at the Huxley bar and restaurant in Edinburgh’s Rutland Street on December 21 2022 and a third woman at Lockton Companies in the city’s Torphichen Street on 26 January 2023.

Bathgate, of Smiddy Brae, Fowlis, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty to the three voyeurism offences.

He was put on the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing next month.

Bathgate admitted operating equipment beneath the clothing of three women by using a mobile phone “to take or attempt to take images” of their bodies under their clothing without their knowledge.

The charges state he operated the equipment with the intention of enabling himself or another person to observe their genitals, buttocks or underwear.

It is a contravention of Section 9 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 covering voyeurism offences.

‘Repeatedly’ took photos

Bathgate had faced a fourth voyeurism charge and a fifth allegation of committing a breach of the peace but prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to those.

He had been accused of using his phone to take or attempt to take images under the clothing of “various women” whose identities are meantime unknown to the prosecutor on various occasions between July 2022 and March 2023.

It was alleged this happened at various locations including Princes Street, Edinburgh, and on various train services in Scotland including journeys between Haymarket and Dundee, Torphichen Street, Edinburgh, and elsewhere unknown to the prosecutor.

At the same locations and over the same timeframe, Bathgate had also been accused of repeatedly using his phone to take pictures of various women without their knowledge.

This breach of the peace charge included the name of one woman and “those whose identities are meantime to the prosecutor unknown”.

Sheriff Mark Allan deferred sentencing until March 6 to obtain background reports.

Full details of the circumstances surrounding these crimes are expected to be given at the sentencing hearing.

