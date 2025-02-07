Perth creep managed ‘Only Fans’-style account for schoolgirl and helped her make ‘content’

A Perth business student set up and managed an Only Fans-style account for a schoolgirl and pestered her in class about “sexting sessions” with paying customers.

Stuart McClure ran the online service for about eight months and filmed himself having sex with the teenager “for content,” Perth Sheriff Court heard.

He had to set up his profit-making scheme on Snapchat because his victim was too young for Only Fans.

The online account, which contained explicit photos of the teenager, was exposed after a classmate flagged up McClure’s sleazy Instagram account to a guidance teacher.

McClure, 25, pled guilty to facilitating the provision of sexual services and involvement of pornography for the schoolgirl.

A sheriff told him details of the offence had left her speechless.

‘Smart business’

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie, prosecuting, said the complainer received a message from McClure and they contacted back and forward, with McClure saying he was 21 and the complainer telling him she was 16.

“Talk turned to Mr McClure’s job,” the prosecutor said.

“She guessed that he did something business-related.

“He explained that he helped girls run Only Fans accounts.

“He said it was smart business and he worked with 11 other girls.”

McClure explained he requested 21 photos and four videos from the women each week.

He would then edit and upload them to the adult content site.

McClure asked the girl if she had ever considered doing Only Fans but she said “it was not her style”.

Later, she tried to impress him by saying she had 4,000 followers on another site and had sent eight or nine nude photos to men.

McClure said if she ever changed her mind about an Only Fans account, he would help her.

To wait until after exams

They met in person two months later and entered a relationship.

Mr McKenzie said: “A few days later, after having a bad day at work, the complainer sent Mr McClure a message, stating: ‘That’s it, I’m packing in my job and making an Only Fans’.”

He told her she had to be 18 to start an account but added she could make a lot of money.

McClure suggested making a Snapchat account to sell sexual images of herself.

She was reluctant at first but after being asked twice she agreed and McClure set up an account for her.

“She advised she would not be able to commit to it, until her exams had concluded,” said Mr McKenzie.

“Mr McClure was supportive of this.”

The girl had already taken about 20 sexual photos to sell on Snapchat and McClure suggested promoting the account on Instagram.

Photos of the complainer were posted to McClure’s “business” account, some censored with love hearts and emojis.

‘Hated’ conversing with customers

The court heard the couple met again in Perth and bought a new phone to do “shout outs” (promotions) for the new account.

They agreed on a price list with £25 for access to “premium Snapchat stories”, £5 for photos and personalised images for £15.

They filmed “content” together while McClure’s mother was out of the house.

“She agreed to make the video in order to please Mr McClure who was keen to run the Snapchat account,” said Mr McKenzie.

The court heard they filmed themselves having sex and McClure uploaded the clip to the account.

McClure later asked the girl about doing one-to-one video calls with customers.

She said she was not keen, to which McClure replied: “Don’t say yes to stuff you aren’t going to do.”

“While the complainer was at school, she received a Snapchat message from Mr McClure saying he wanted to sell a Dropbox (collection of images) for £100,” the fiscal depute said.

McClure then suggested she start sexting with customers at a cost of £2 per minute.

“She started the sexting sessions but she hated having to converse with the customers.”

Teacher’s concerns

In mid-2021, McClure again contacted the girl when she was at school, telling her a customer had requested a “sexting session”.

She agreed but after school she was tired and fell asleep.

The girl woke after 11pm and messaged McClure to say she had had a nightmare.

He comforted her but told her the customer was still wanting to sext.

Mr McKenzie said, shortly after this: “The complainer was removed from class by a guidance teacher and asked about her involvement with selling nude photos of herself online.

“After the meeting ended, she told Mr McClure to delete all accounts.”

He agreed but did not remove everything.

“Following on from this, she began to realise Mr McClure was using her for money,” the fiscal depute said.

“The agreement was to split profits 50/50 but she only received seven payments totalling £218.50p.”

Apology to victim

Mr McKenzie said the girl’s mother was made aware of McClure’s Instagram account after another pupil had flagged it up to a guidance teacher.

“This account contained a link to explicit photos of the complainer,” said Mr McKenzie.

The teacher called police while the mother told her daughter to end the relationship.

“Mr McClure contacted the complainer and apologised for taking her for granted,” the fiscal depute said.

“He gave a variety of excuses in relation to past relationships and trauma.

“He said he was going to stop doing Only Fans altogether.”

The relationship came to an end.

‘There are no words’

Detectives went to McClure’s address armed with a search warrant in early 2023.

They seized several electronic items which were analysed by Police Scotland’s cybercrime unit.

McClure was interviewed, cautioned and charged.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for background reports.

She noted placing McClure on the sex offenders register was not mandatory, because the complainer was over 16 but would not be surprised if she did so at the next hearing.

Mr McKenzie told her the complainer was supportive of the court imposing a non-harassment order.

The sheriff told McClure: “Frankly, there are no words.

“Nothing comes to mind to begin to understand this course of conduct towards someone who you entered into a relationship with and someone you knew was still at school.

“Unusually, I am speechless.

“I note you have no previous convictions but this is a significant and serious matter.”

McClure, of Preta Street, Huntingtower, near Perth, will return to court for sentencing next month.

