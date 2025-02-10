Fencer faces jail for ‘life-endangering’ stamping attack outside Perth pub

A burly fencer who stamped on a man’s head during an argument outside a Perth pub was told his victim was “lucky” to have survived.

Jason Clark faces jail for the life-threatening assault at the Welcome Inn, Rannoch Road.

Shocking CCTV footage was played in Perth Sheriff Court, showing 33-year-old Clark knocking Bruce Simpson to the pavement before bringing his foot down on his head.

The court heard how Mr Simpson suffered pain months after the attack on May 27 2023.

Clark, of Sauchie Terrace, Crieff, pled guilty to attacking his victim to his severe injury, permanent impairment and the endangerment of his life.

Knocked to the ground

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie told the court: “The complainer had been out drinking with his wife that evening.

“They returned home, but Mr Simpson left a short time later to go for a drink at the Welcome Inn.”

He sat on his own, before joining Clark at the pool table.

“A short time later, they were stood at the bar having a conversation with an unknown male.

“This conversation became heated – so much so that a bartender had to intervene to separate parties.

“Mr Clark walked towards a door leading outside and gesticulated for Mr Simpson to follow him.”

What happened on the pavement outside was caught on CCTV and played in court.

“Mr Clark threw a single punch which connected Mr Simpson’s head, causing him to fall on the ground,” said the fiscal depute.

“While on the ground, Mr Clark approached Mr Simpson and stamped on his head.”

Clark and the third man went back into the pub.

“A short time later, Mr Simpson got up from the ground and made his way out of the area,” Mr McKenzie said.

“His wife was present when he returned home.

“She found him standing over a sink spitting blood.”

Broken jaw

Mr Simpson was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary but was later transferred to Ninewells.

“He suffered a broken jaw on the left-hand side of his face,” the fiscal depute said.

“This required surgical treatment involving a plate and pins being inserted and two stitches.”

As of April 2024, he still had bother with his front teeth and said it was often painful when he was eating.

Efforts by police to trace Clark were initially unsuccessful but officers caught up with him when he appeared for an unrelated court hearing in September 2023.

‘You are lucky you didn’t kill him’

Solicitor Bethany Downham, defending, said her client had never been in court in relation to solemn proceedings before.

She said he was working full-time as a fencer.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Clark: “One of the things at the forefront of the court’s mind is custody.

“You stamped on that man’s head. You are very lucky you didn’t kill him, otherwise you wouldn’t be in this court, you would be somewhere else.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports, saying: “I can’t deal with this today because you have never been in custody before.

“Your bail order will be continued but you have to understand that all sentencing options are open to the court.”

