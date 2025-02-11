Thug abducted victim before life-threatening crowbar assault at Dundee woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug abducted victim before life-threatening crowbar assault at Dundee woods

Stephen Bell is behind bars after a jury unanimously convicted him of the "particularly unpleasant, sordid and demeaning" offence at Templeton Woods.

By Ross Gardiner
Templeton Woods sign
Bell took his victim to Templeton Woods and battered him with a cowbar.

A Dundee man is behind bars after abducting a city man, driving him to Templeton Woods and subjecting him to a vicious crowbar assault.

Stephen Bell left his victim with a collapsed lung and multiple facial fractures after cutting off the man’s ankle tag and forcing him to conceal drugs inside his body.

Bell stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and was unanimously convicted.

He is now behind bars and will be sentenced later this month after social workers have prepared a background report.

After being led away in cuffs, a sheriff told jurors: “Crimes of this nature, I’m pleased to advise you – in my experience – are relatively rare.”

Abduction

At a property in Dundee’s Caldrum Street, Bell demanded his victim Charles Jamieson breach a court-imposed curfew and cut the man’s electronic tag off his ankle.

He then forced the man to conceal tobacco and controlled drugs inside his body and then put him in a car.

Bell then drove Mr Jamieson to Templeton Woods where he threatened to harm the man’s mother and forced him into the car’s boot, detaining him against his will.

Bell then unleased the life-endangering assault which left the man “severely” injured.

He repeatedly punched and kicked his victim on the head and body and struck him on the head with a crowbar.

At the time of the offence, Bell was out on bail.

Mr Jamieson was found to have suffered injuries including a left-sided large haemothorax – blood entering the pleural cavity, most likely caused by chest trauma.

This required a chest drain to be surgically fitted.

He had a collapsed left lung and emphysema – also requiring a chest drain to be treated.

He suffered a nasal fracture, a cheekbone fracture, a sinus wall fracture, swelling, bruising and scratching.

Convicted

Bell, of Pentland Avenue in Dundee, denied abducting Mr Jamieson and subjecting him to the life-threatening assault across February 4 and 5.

However, jurors quickly and unanimously found him guilty.

They also unanimously convicted him of possessing Class C drugs Gabapentin and Etizolam – known as Street Valium.

Solicitor Jane Caird explained her client has spent around nine months on remand in connection with the matter.

She said the last time he was jailed was a short sentence in 2017.

Sheriff Paul Ralph remanded Bell and ordered reports ahead of sentencing on February 28.

The sheriff described the 38-year-old’s offending as “particularly unpleasant,” “sordid” and “demeaning.”

After Bell had been led out of court in handcuffs, the sheriff told jurors the case was “not an easy case to hear” and added Bell was being sentenced “almost certainly to custody.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

