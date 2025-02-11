Tuesday court round-up — Zombie knife and baseball bat

A Dundee teenager has appeared in court accused of raping a woman on two separate occasions a year apart.

Jamie O’Neil appeared in private from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court and made no plea.

The 19-year-old is accused of engaging in a campaign of abuse between October 2022 and December 2023.

Court papers allege at a property in Dundee, O’Neil monitored his victim’s movements and online activity.

O’Neil faces two more charges, including raping the woman while she slept in 2023 and was unable to consent and raping her on an occasion the next year.

O’Neil, of Forest Park Road, was released on bail with special conditions by Sheriff David Mackie.

Freedom bid fails

A pervert priest serving time for molesting a sleeping train passenger has failed in a bid for freedom. Lawyers for Father Daniel Doherty, 61, tried to persuade judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal the 16-month sentence handed down last year was disproportionate. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously how Doherty sexually assaulted a man on a train travelling between England and Scotland in April 2024.

Baseball bat

A Dundee lout has admitted repeatedly striking a man over the head with a baseball bat.

Lukeus Walker appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the armed assault.

The 20-year-old pled guilty to injuring his victim with the weapon on February 7 inside his own flat at Elders Court, Dundee.

His lawyer Ross Bennett said: “Whilst he has a fairly significant record, there are no convictions where weapons are involved directly.”

Sentencing was deferred until March 20 for background reports and Walker was released on bail with a special condition not to contact his victim.

Sheriff thanked

A knife attacker who left his victim with gruesome and permanent facial injuries thanked a sheriff for not jailing him. William Joseph Halliday left his victim needing plastic surgery after his mouth was hacked open and his ear “chopped in three places” with a six-inch bread knife after a marathon drinking session in Perth.

Zombie knife

The teenage owner of a zombie knife assaulted two detectives who arrested him at his Dundee home.

Police attended at Robert McPhee‘s Happyhillock Road home on January 17 this year and at Dundee Sheriff Court, McPhee, 19 admitted assaulting them.

He pled guilty to repeatedly elbowing DC Stuart Gibson on the head and pulling and rotating DC Darija Vaughan’s thumb, forcing her to let go of handcuffs she was applying.

McPhee also pled guilty to possessing a double-bladed zombie knife.

Sheriff David Mackie deferred sentencing until March 20 for background reports and released McPhee on bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.