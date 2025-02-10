Murder trial set for Dundee woman who ‘pretended to be carer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder trial set for Dundee woman who ‘pretended to be carer’

Tandy Swinton is accused of killing a 97-year-old last year.

By Grant McCabe
Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee
The man was said to have been murdered at an address in Dryburgh Gardens, Dundee. Image: Google

A  woman is to stand trial accused of the murder of a 97-year-old after she pretended to be a carer in Dundee last year.

Tandy Swinton allegedly attacked William Lambie at his flat in Dryburgh Gardens in Dundee last April 15.

It is claimed the 43-year-old pretended she was a carer to get in before she became aggressive and demanded money.

She is said to have pushed Mr Lambie, who was badly hurt when he fell to the ground.

Prosecutors state the pensioner was so severely injured he passed away at St Columba’s Nursing Home in Dundee on May 26 2024.

Other charges

Swinton faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is alleged she grabbed a community alarm belonging to Mr Lambie and tried to stop him getting help.

Swinton is said to have told an operator there were “no issues and no assistance required” despite knowing the pensioner was hurt.

Swinton is also accused of repeatedly behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards an 82-year-old woman over two days in April 2024.

This is alleged to have happened at another flat in Dryburgh Gardens.

It is claimed Swinton put the woman in fear and alarm by repeatedly ringing her doorbell and asking for money.

Swinton’s legal team pled not guilty on her behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Matthews set a trial due to begin in October 2025 in Edinburgh.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

