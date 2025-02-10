Murder trial set for Dundee woman who ‘pretended to be carer’

A woman is to stand trial accused of the murder of a 97-year-old after she pretended to be a carer in Dundee last year.

Tandy Swinton allegedly attacked William Lambie at his flat in Dryburgh Gardens in Dundee last April 15.

It is claimed the 43-year-old pretended she was a carer to get in before she became aggressive and demanded money.

She is said to have pushed Mr Lambie, who was badly hurt when he fell to the ground.

Prosecutors state the pensioner was so severely injured he passed away at St Columba’s Nursing Home in Dundee on May 26 2024.

Other charges

Swinton faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

It is alleged she grabbed a community alarm belonging to Mr Lambie and tried to stop him getting help.

Swinton is said to have told an operator there were “no issues and no assistance required” despite knowing the pensioner was hurt.

Swinton is also accused of repeatedly behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards an 82-year-old woman over two days in April 2024.

This is alleged to have happened at another flat in Dryburgh Gardens.

It is claimed Swinton put the woman in fear and alarm by repeatedly ringing her doorbell and asking for money.

Swinton’s legal team pled not guilty on her behalf during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Matthews set a trial due to begin in October 2025 in Edinburgh.

