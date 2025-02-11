Driver who hit pedestrian on Fife traffic island claimed he was ‘blinded’ by headlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver who hit pedestrian on Fife traffic island claimed he was ‘blinded’ by headlights

Crawford Robson was found guilty of causing serious injury by careless driving.

By Jamie McKenzie
Crawford Robson
Crawford Robson.

A motorist who hit a pedestrian on a Fife traffic island claimed he was “blinded” by the glare of oncoming headlights.

Crawford Robson’s Nissan collided with a man in Main Street, Crosshill, Lochgelly on November 2 2023.

A trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the pedestrian was left with fractures to his pelvis and elbow.

Robson had denied causing serious injury by careless driving but was found guilty after trial by Sheriff Susan Duff.

The 50-year-old driver, of Grainger Street, Lochgelly, failed to adhere to signs, mounted a traffic island and struck the pedestrian, to his injury.

Guilty

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson had argued for an acquittal based on Robson’s position he did not see the bollards or the pedestrian due to “glare” and being “blinded by headlights”.

In her closing submissions prosecutor Eve McKaig noted Robson accepted during his own evidence he would have seen the island on approach to it, allowing him sufficient time to consider his direction of travel.

The fiscal depute said: “Even if the court accepts that the accused was subject to some bouncing light from either ambient light or oncoming vehicles, in my submission the accused has not reacted in the appropriate manner in terms of slowing down and potentially braking”.

Ms McKaig noted Robson accepted in his evidence he could not remember slowing down.

She said, as a result of this, Robson “collided with two bollards and a pedestrian on a road where it is clearly seen, with video footage, that other vehicles are able to navigate around the island”.

Ms McKaig said the pedestrian suffered two fractures to his pelvis and one to his elbow and referenced a description of “skin coming from his head”.

Sheriff Duff found Robson guilty of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Sentencing was deferred until March 19 to obtain background reports.

