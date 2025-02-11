Perth knifeman who slashed victim’s face open thanks sheriff for not sending him to prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth knifeman who slashed victim’s face open thanks sheriff for not sending him to prison

William Joseph Halliday slashed Michael Ravenscroft with a six-inch bread knife after a marathon drinking session in Perth.

By Jamie Buchan
William Joseph Halliday
William Joseph Halliday went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A knife attacker who left his victim with gruesome and permanent facial injuries thanked a sheriff for not jailing him.

William Joseph Halliday slashed Michael Ravenscroft with a six-inch bread knife after a marathon drinking session in Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard how 31-year-old Mr Ravenscroft, a visitor to the city, needed plastic surgery after his mouth was hacked open and his ear “chopped in three places.”

The attack happened at a flat in Viewfield Place on March 24 2022.

Halliday had denied the assault and even tried to pin the blame on his neighbour.

But he was found guilty following a jury trial last month.

The 25-year-old laundry worker returned to the dock for sentencing, carrying a packed hold-all – generally an indication an accused expects prison.

‘Shame and guilt’

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told him: “This was a horrible assault on a young man.

“He has been left with a permanent reminder of the ordeal in the form of scarring.”

William Halliday outside Perth Sheriff Court.

She said: “You have said you did not intend to cause any injury to your victim but your actions in attacking him with a knife do not support that and despite your youth, you have previous convictions for disorder and violence.”

However, the sheriff noted Halliday had been assessed as a “minimum risk” of reoffending.

“You have a significant amount of shame and guilt in relation to this offence,” she said, adding Halliday appeared to be a “different man” and the birth of his son had “forced you to mature and grow as a person”.

Halliday had also worked to address alcohol and substance misuse issues, said to have underpinned his criminal convictions.

“This is an offence which merits a custodial sentence,” Sheriff Bain said.

“I am only narrowly persuaded there is an alternative in your case.”

Halliday, of Lewis Place, Perth, was placed on supervision for 18 months and ordered to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night for nine months as part of a restriction of liberty curfew order.

He told the sheriff: “Thank you so much. I won’t be back here.”

Saved by ‘taxi man’

Mr Ravenscroft, from Blackpool, told the trial he had been staying at Alexandrina Mann’s home during a three-day visit to Perth.

There, he met her neighbour Halliday – who he knew as Joe – and all three spent the day drinking in the flat.

Mr Ravenscroft said during the evening he went to the shops to buy more alcohol.

Perth Sheriff Court.

He said he was “violently attacked” when he walked back into Miss Mann’s home.

“Joe ran at me with the kitchen knife and swung it across my face. He cut my mouth open.

“I tried to defend myself until I couldn’t defend myself any more.”

He said he was slashed “four or five times” across the mouth, ear and neck, before managing to get away.

A taxi driver waiting for a “no show” customer outside, told the court Mr Ravenscroft ran out and asked for his help, splashing blood over the window of his taxi.

“It if wasn’t for that taxi man outside, I wouldn’t be stood here today,” Mr Ravenscroft told the jury.

Takes full responsibility

Halliday had given the court a very different version of events.

He claimed Mr Ravenscroft attacked him with a two-pronged carving fork and said he saw Miss Mann standing in the kitchen with two knives.

Lawyers for Halliday lodged a special defence of incrimination, accusing Ms Mann of the assault.

Under cross-examination by defence solicitor Pauline Cullerton, she denied attacking Mr Ravenscroft.

Ms Cullerton said at the sentencing hearing: “Mr Halliday is under no illusion as to the seriousness of this situation.

“He takes full responsibility for his actions.”

