Perth man avoids jail for stun gun found during probe into partner’s sudden death

Police uncovered an illegal stun gun while investigating the sudden death of a woman at a property in Perth.

Detectives found the electroshock weapon during a forensic search of Ruth Holdgate’s flat off Main Street, Bridgend.

Ms Holgate died in non-suspicious circumstances on February 24 2021.

Her partner Daniel Johnson went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court, accused of owning the banned device.

He denied any knowledge of the firearm but was convicted after jurors heard it contained traces of his DNA.

Possession of a stun gun can carry a five-year sentence.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told 46-year-old Johnson she had been persuaded not to jail him after hearing how he had since turned his life around.

Found in jacket pocket

Jurors heard how an officer found the firearm inside the pocket of a jacket hanging up at Ms Holdgate and Johnson’s shared Proudfoot Court home.

Sheriff Bain told Johnson: “I note that you maintain your denial, which is consistent with your position in evidence.

“The jury did not accept that you were not aware of the existence of the weapon and I have to sentence you on that basis.”

She said: “This was a weapon prohibited by the Firearms Act but I take account that there is no evidence of its use by you.

“It was found in the pocket of a jacket which may or may not have been yours but your DNA was found on the item.”

She added: “You present as a moderate risk of reoffending and despite previous offending, you appear to have got things on track.

“I am persuaded that there is an alternative to custody in this case.”

Johnston was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed on a four-month curfew.

Expected to be convicted

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client continued to deny the offence but had expected to be found guilty because of the DNA evidence.

“He believes this may have been inadvertent and may have been when he put his hands into the jacket pocket of the deceased.

“While he does have a record, there is nothing analogous and he has been out of trouble since 2019.”

