Perth man avoids jail for stun gun found during probe into partner’s sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth man avoids jail for stun gun found during probe into partner’s sudden death

Daniel Johnson denied all knowledge of the device but jurors heard it contained traces of his DNA.

By Jamie Buchan
Daniel Johnson
Daniel Johnson went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Police uncovered an illegal stun gun while investigating the sudden death of a woman at a property in Perth.

Detectives found the electroshock weapon during a forensic search of Ruth Holdgate’s flat off Main Street, Bridgend.

Ms Holgate died in non-suspicious circumstances on February 24 2021.

Her partner Daniel Johnson went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court, accused of owning the banned device.

He denied any knowledge of the firearm but was convicted after jurors heard it contained traces of his DNA.

Possession of a stun gun can carry a five-year sentence.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told 46-year-old Johnson she had been persuaded not to jail him after hearing how he had since turned his life around.

Found in jacket pocket

Jurors heard how an officer found the firearm inside the pocket of a jacket hanging up at Ms Holdgate and Johnson’s shared Proudfoot Court home.

Sheriff Bain told Johnson: “I note that you maintain your denial, which is consistent with your position in evidence.

“The jury did not accept that you were not aware of the existence of the weapon and I have to sentence you on that basis.”

Proudfoot Court, Main Street, Perth
The stun gun was found at a property in Proudfoot Court, Main Street, Perth. Image: Google

She said: “This was a weapon prohibited by the Firearms Act but I take account that there is no evidence of its use by you.

“It was found in the pocket of a jacket which may or may not have been yours but your DNA was found on the item.”

She added: “You present as a moderate risk of reoffending and despite previous offending, you appear to have got things on track.

“I am persuaded that there is an alternative to custody in this case.”

Johnston was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed on a four-month curfew.

Expected to be convicted

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client continued to deny the offence but had expected to be found guilty because of the DNA evidence.

“He believes this may have been inadvertent and may have been when he put his hands into the jacket pocket of the deceased.

“While he does have a record, there is nothing analogous and he has been out of trouble since 2019.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jordan Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon
Robi MacBain
Dundee man tricked women into sending nude pics in catfishing scam
Martin Greer.
Raging passenger punched and booted taxi after Arbroath fare squabble
Dale Kennedy
Threatened Fife drugs mule had £50k of cannabis in bridge bust
A9 road sign
Plate-smashing salesman endangered A9 motorists in Perthshire
Steven Boyd
Dunfermline man awaiting sentence for bizarre shopping centre sex offences 
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Old Firm seethe and Dundee brute jailed
Arbroath death
Teenager appears in court accused of murdering father in Arbroath
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — 'Unusual' sentencing for violent abuser
Michael Traynor
Fife thug had to be pepper sprayed to stop biting police officer's face