Home News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — Football punch and supermarket abuse

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A painter and decorator attacked a stranger outside a Perth pub after demanding to see his ID.

Declan Toher pled guilty to the assault at the Bridgend Bar on June 18 2021.

The 22-year-old pestered the man inside the pub and asked to see some identification, despite not being employed by the bar.

“The complainer requested he leave him alone,” said fiscal depute Lissie Cook.

“This caused the accused to become angrier and more aggressive. He was getting in the complainer’s face.”

Later, the pair met outside the Main Street bar and Toher punched him in the face, causing him to fall onto the ground, with a suspected broken nose.

Toher, representing himself, said: “There was a football match on and it got a bit heated inside the pub.

“He was just a random person. It was just stupid.”

Sheriff Alison McKay fined Toher, of Struan Road, £300 and said she was concerned he was on bail at the time for another assault, for which he also received a fine.

Police officer on trial

A police officer has gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting two people at a Perth nightclub. Martyn Kelly is alleged to have touched a woman and a male, then later asked a friend: “Have I f***ed my job?”

Martyn Kelly
Martyn Kelly has gone on trial at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Immediate retribution

A man who throttled his ex-girlfriend after turning up at her Perth home uninvited  received retribution from onlookers, a court has heard.

Nyasha Kuri, 25, went to his former partner’s property in the early hours of January 27 this year.

Prosecutor Lissie Cook told Perth Sheriff Court the woman had been on a night out with friends and returned to her city centre address after midnight.

Kuir arrived at about 5am and began to shout at her.

Ms Cook said: “The accused then reached out and grabbed her by the throat, pinning her against a wall.

“He squeezed her by the throat. She did not pass out but she remembers being on the floor.”

The woman got back inside and when police arrived she appeared shaken and was hiding behind a sofa and said Kuri had “throttled” her.

Customer service worker Kuri pled guilty to assault.

Defence solicitor Bethany Downham said her client had been on a night out and was intoxicated.

“Others got involved and Mr Kuri was left injured with a swollen eye.

“He makes no excuse nor attempts to minimise his behaviour.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Kuri: “Your behaviour was completely unacceptable.

“I’m not surprised other people intervened and you were injured as a result. You had no reason to be at that property.”

Kuri, of Rae Place, Perth, was fined £750 and must stay away from his ex as part of a year-long non-harassment order.

School assault rapist

Rapist Scott McLean, 36, attacked a young girl at a Perth primary school. It was part of sex attacks on two girls and a woman in Perthshire of which he was found guilty and he has been given a 14-year extended sentence .

North Muirton Primary School
North Muirton Primary School, where McLean offended against a young girl.

Supermarket abuse

A supermarket customer who bellowed “f***ing w*nkers” out his car window at his ex and her mum has been fined.

Connor Ballie appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the domestically-aggravated charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

In the car park of Forfar’s Asda on July 14 last year, the woman and her mum were spotted by Ballie, of Albert Street in Arbroath.

From his black VW Golf, Ballie, 23, shouted the obscenities and drove off.

Construction worker Ballie, who was on bail at the time, was fined £580 altogether by Sheriff Derek Reekie.

