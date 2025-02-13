Dundee abuser treated wife as ‘second-class citizen’ court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee abuser treated wife as ‘second-class citizen’ court hears

Larry Onaghise assaulted his wife over a trivial matter, Dundee Sheriff Court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
LarryOnaghise
Larry Onaghise. Image: LinkedIn

A violent thug who battered his “second-class citizen” wife in Dundee after a trivial argument over a laptop has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Larry Onaghise was lambasted for the “vicious” and “sustained” attack.

Onaghise, 33, was previously ordered to attend for an additional social work report after denying the offence in an interview.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how an argument initially broke out between the woman and Onaghise at around 9pm, which continued throughout the evening.

Onaghise made “derogatory” remarks towards her before becoming enraged after accusing her of breaking a laptop.

“The accused phoned his mother to inform her of damage caused to the laptop,” prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said.

“The complainer used this to tell her that he had been disrespectful towards her.

“This angered the accused, who approached her and pushed her back onto the floor in the hall causing her to strike the door frame.”

The woman bravely fought back and scratched Onaghise’s face, which he claimed left scarring.

She was slapped on the head and body before being dragged into another room.

LarryOnaghise
Larry Onaghise. Image: LinkedIn

Tensions escalated and at around 11pm Onaghise pinned the woman “tightly” against the living room wall by the neck and punched her to the left side of the face.

Mrs Mackenzie said the woman fell to the floor and bit her lip in the process.

She eventually managed to escape Onaghise’s clutches and contacted police, who noted the woman had swelling to her jaw area and was unable to open her mouth fully.

She did not seek medical treatment and did not wish for the court to impose a non-harassment order on Onaghise.

‘Second-class citizen’

On the day of his trial, Onaghise, of Morgan Street, pled guilty to assaulting the woman to her injury by struggling violently with her, pushing her, slapping her, repeatedly punching her, seizing her neck and attacking her while she was on the floor on June 30 2024 at an address in Dundee.

Solicitor Billy Watt said after previous difficulties, Onaghise now accepted his conduct on the day in question.

He said: “There certainly seems to be work required with Mr Onaghise given his values and certain views he seems to uphold.”

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith interjected: “The view that he holds is that his wife is a second-class citizen and is there to serve him.”

Mr Watt replied: “That seems to be how it’s been reported. He says he has deep respect for her.”

The solicitor urged the sheriff to follow a social work report recommendation and impose a community payback order as an alternative to custody.

“The flavour of the narrative is that this was a sustained attack upon your wife for no reason other than a disagreement about a laptop, which may or may not have been damaged,” the sheriff told first offender Onaghise.

“I consider this to be a nasty, vicious, sustained course of assault upon this female.

“In my view, you have crossed the custody threshold.”

However, the sheriff stepped back from imposing custody, saying it would not serve to rehabilitate Onaghise or protect any potential future partners from him.

He was ordered to perform 270 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jack Somerville
Kirkcaldy crime wave teen battered boy with baseball bat, attacked Just Eat worker and…
Bruce Clark
Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done 'same thing' before
Bill Colley
Closure of Perthshire's New School Butterstone was politically motivated, ex-head tells court
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Football punch and supermarket abuse
Frances Robertson and Michael Myles
Pair sentenced after Stirling and Dunblane bully dog attacks
North Muirton Primary School
Rapist attacked young girl at Perth primary school
Dundee Sheriff Court
Child neglect accused blamed 'spilled milk' for stench in Dundee flat
Richard Buick
Arbroath fireraiser jailed after forcing flat evacuations
Martyn Kelly
Police officer on trial accused of sex assaults at Perth nightclub
Amber Fleming
Woman staged terrifying armed robbery with scissors at Stirling shop then lied about rape