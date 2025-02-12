Arbroath fireraiser jailed after forcing flat evacuations

A fireraiser who torched his Arbroath flat before making threats towards his father while clutching a knife has been jailed.

Richard Buick came close to being sent to the High Court for sentencing after a sheriff became concerned about menacing comments he made in a social work report.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith previously warned Buick he may have met the criteria for an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

The 44-year-old previously admitted setting fire to his property in the block-of-four on Newton Avenue, as well as making a number of bizarre posts on social media.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Buick, who lived on the top floor, was seen leaving the building wearing a beanie hat and carrying a bag for life at around 9am on March 12 last year.

Shortly after, a neighbour became aware of black smoke billowing from the roof of the block.

Police and firefighters rushed to the street and the blaze was extinguished.

Buick’s flat was empty but two downstairs neighbours had to be evacuated.

Instagram concern

At this point, Buick was making concerning text posts on Instagram, which were flagged to police by his own family.

One read: “Looking forward to fresh kill” with a sunglasses emoji.

Another stated: “If u with me RN, stay around, we going up” with the word “explosively” and the fire emoji.

More posts showed that by lunchtime, he had made his way to the St Enoch Centre and Tolbooth pub in Glasgow.

Investigators at the flat quickly established the fire had been started wilfully and discovered a bullet tip among the debris.

Buick was arrested the following day.

Death threats

He also admitted issuing death threats during an abusive tirade at Arbroath’s Job Centre and making threats to his father while brandishing a knife at Arbroath railway station.

A psychiatric report concluded Buick was not mentally ill and was likely suffering from a personality disorder related to his consumption of drugs and alcohol.

Solicitor Keith Sym said during Buick’s sentencing hearing: “He has clearly made various comments to various people at various times.

“He accepts the conduct was very serious and could have had very serious consequences for others.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith told Perth prisoner Buick: “Your culpability was high and the potential harm to others was high.

“I am satisfied that having regard to your previous convictions and the seriousness of the first charge, there are no alternatives but a custodial sentence.”

Buick was sentenced to a total of 36 months in prison.

