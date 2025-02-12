Arbroath fireraiser jailed after forcing flat evacuations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath fireraiser jailed after forcing flat evacuations

Richard Buick went on to make concerning comments on Instagram.

By Ciaran Shanks
Richard Buick
Richard Buick appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Instagram

A fireraiser who torched his Arbroath flat before making threats towards his father while clutching a knife has been jailed.

Richard Buick came close to being sent to the High Court for sentencing after a sheriff became concerned about menacing comments he made in a social work report.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith previously warned Buick he may have met the criteria for an Order for Lifelong Restriction.

The 44-year-old previously admitted setting fire to his property in the block-of-four on Newton Avenue, as well as making a number of bizarre posts on social media.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Buick, who lived on the top floor, was seen leaving the building wearing a beanie hat and carrying a bag for life at around 9am on March 12 last year.

Shortly after, a neighbour became aware of black smoke billowing from the roof of the block.

Police and firefighters rushed to the street and the blaze was extinguished.

Buick’s flat was empty but two downstairs neighbours had to be evacuated.

Instagram concern

At this point, Buick was making concerning text posts on Instagram, which were flagged to police by his own family.

One read: “Looking forward to fresh kill” with a sunglasses emoji.

Another stated: “If u with me RN, stay around, we going up” with the word “explosively” and the fire emoji.

More posts showed that by lunchtime, he had made his way to the St Enoch Centre and Tolbooth pub in Glasgow.

Investigators at the flat quickly established the fire had been started wilfully and discovered a bullet tip among the debris.

Buick was arrested the following day.

Death threats

He also admitted issuing death threats during an abusive tirade at Arbroath’s Job Centre and making threats to his father while brandishing a knife at Arbroath railway station.

A psychiatric report concluded Buick was not mentally ill and was likely suffering from a personality disorder related to his consumption of drugs and alcohol.

Solicitor Keith Sym said during Buick’s sentencing hearing: “He has clearly made various comments to various people at various times.

“He accepts the conduct was very serious and could have had very serious consequences for others.”

Sheriff Niven-Smith told Perth prisoner Buick: “Your culpability was high and the potential harm to others was high.

“I am satisfied that having regard to your previous convictions and the seriousness of the first charge, there are no alternatives but a custodial sentence.”

Buick was sentenced to a total of 36 months in prison.

