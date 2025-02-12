Child neglect accused blamed ‘spilled milk’ for stench in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child neglect accused blamed ‘spilled milk’ for stench in Dundee flat

Craig Middleton was sentenced to unpaid work.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Middleton was dealt with at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A man blamed “spilled milk” for the smell in a fly-infested Dundee property where three children were neglected.

Craig Middleton was reluctant to open the door of the address after police were called out to deal with a disturbance.

Inside, they found mess strewn throughout the filthy home with soiled nappies, urine and excrement throughout.

Middleton pled guilty to neglecting the children and exposing them to the risk of infection on August 20 2023.

‘Lazy day’ mess

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police received an anonymous complaint about shouting at the address.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused answered the door and was initially reluctant to allow police to enter.

“The officers referenced the overwhelming smell throughout rooms and the presence of flies.

“The accused was spoken to and said it was a result of the children spilling milk on the couch.

“He said they had a lazy day which was why the house was a mess.”

Middleton, of Dundee, appeared for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

He previously admitted wilfully neglecting the three children, failing to clothe and bathe them adequately, failing to provide them with adequate food and subjecting them to conditions where rotten waste, mould, soiled nappies, urine and excrement were present.

Sentencing

Solicitor David Duncan said Middleton accepted he had made “grave errors” and added that his client was under “pressures” at the time.

He said that there were “realistic alternatives” to a prison sentence.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You previously pled guilty, which is very much to your credit.

“It had the benefit that witnesses did not have to come to court and give evidence about these matters, which may have been distressing for those witnesses despite being professionals.

“The report is very clear in that you have good insight as to what happened here and in all of the circumstances you are genuinely remorseful about what happened.

“I shall give you the opportunity to complete unpaid work.”

Middleton, 37, was ordered to perform 133 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff added: “If you don’t do it, the court will be left with no option but to send you to prison.”

