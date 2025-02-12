Child neglect accused blamed ‘spilled milk’ for stench in Dundee flat

A man blamed “spilled milk” for the smell in a fly-infested Dundee property where three children were neglected.

Craig Middleton was reluctant to open the door of the address after police were called out to deal with a disturbance.

Inside, they found mess strewn throughout the filthy home with soiled nappies, urine and excrement throughout.

Middleton pled guilty to neglecting the children and exposing them to the risk of infection on August 20 2023.

‘Lazy day’ mess

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police received an anonymous complaint about shouting at the address.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The accused answered the door and was initially reluctant to allow police to enter.

“The officers referenced the overwhelming smell throughout rooms and the presence of flies.

“The accused was spoken to and said it was a result of the children spilling milk on the couch.

“He said they had a lazy day which was why the house was a mess.”

Middleton, of Dundee, appeared for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

He previously admitted wilfully neglecting the three children, failing to clothe and bathe them adequately, failing to provide them with adequate food and subjecting them to conditions where rotten waste, mould, soiled nappies, urine and excrement were present.

Sentencing

Solicitor David Duncan said Middleton accepted he had made “grave errors” and added that his client was under “pressures” at the time.

He said that there were “realistic alternatives” to a prison sentence.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “You previously pled guilty, which is very much to your credit.

“It had the benefit that witnesses did not have to come to court and give evidence about these matters, which may have been distressing for those witnesses despite being professionals.

“The report is very clear in that you have good insight as to what happened here and in all of the circumstances you are genuinely remorseful about what happened.

“I shall give you the opportunity to complete unpaid work.”

Middleton, 37, was ordered to perform 133 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

The sheriff added: “If you don’t do it, the court will be left with no option but to send you to prison.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.