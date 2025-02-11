Pervert priest fails in freedom bid after Fife conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pervert priest fails in freedom bid after Fife conviction

Father Daniel Doherty's appeal for freedom was rejected.

By James Mulholland
Daniel Doherty
Daniel Doherty. Image: Police Scotland

A pervert priest serving time for molesting a sleeping train passenger has failed in a bid for freedom.

Lawyers for Father Daniel Doherty, 61, tried to persuade judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal on Tuesday the 16-month sentence handed down last year was disproportionate.

A lawyer for Father Daniel argued before judges Lord Matthews and Lord Armstrong his client’s personal circumstances meant that he could be punished without having to be in prison.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard how Doherty sexually assaulted a man on a train travelling between England and Scotland in April 2024.

The cleric fondled the younger man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on two further occasions after he had passed out from drinking.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Charles Lugton told Doherty that his offending formed a “course of conduct” which involved a “high level of pre-mediation”.

Appeal dismissed

On Tuesday, defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said Doherty had been drinking at the time of the offences and had been struggling with health issues.

He said his client was addressing these issues and was of previously good character.

He had been assessed as being suitable for a community payback order.

Mr Martin said Doherty had been addressing his alcohol misuse and doctors were treating him for prostrate cancer.

His client observed proceedings via video link.

Daniel Doherty
Father Daniel Doherty.

He could be seen wearing a Scottish Prison Service sweater which had the words: “HMP Perth” emblazoned upon it.

Mr Martin added: “He has had a significant fall from grace.”

The judges refused to allow Doherty’s prison sentence to be quashed.

Lord Matthews said: “The effects on the complainer have been and continue to be, far-reaching and life-changing.

“We are unable to identify any way in which the sheriff has erred – it follows that the appeal is refused.”

Decade on register

Doherty was the parish priest at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Falkirk.

He admitted three counts of sexual assault against the younger man.

He had drunk four bottles of wine with lunch before the train journey from York to Edinburgh with his companion.

Doherty, of Bruce Street, Falkirk, was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Lugton told Doherty he had read a victim impact statement, which clearly showed the conduct “resulted in significant emotional harm to the complainer”.

The court heard previously how Doherty was spotted by concerned passengers, fondling a man sitting next to him on the train.

After it was reported, Doherty told the train manager: “I was affirming him.”

