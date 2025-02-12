Woman staged terrifying armed robbery with scissors at Stirling shop then lied about rape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Woman staged terrifying armed robbery with scissors at Stirling shop then lied about rape

Amber Fleming left a businessman shaking in fear after chasing debts, then claimed to police he had raped her.

By Ross Gardiner
Amber Fleming
Amber Fleming appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook

A Stirling woman held up a shopkeeper with scissors in an armed robbery and demanded he withdraw cash from an ATM for her.

Amber Fleming appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to admit assault and robbery on July 17 last year.

While chasing up debts owed by the boss of Erol’s Tailors in Stirling city centre, Fleming locked proprietor Birol Deniz in his own shop and pointed scissors at his midriff.

After taking hundreds of pounds from his till, Fleming marched the terrified tailor to a bank machine and demanded more cash.

When police arrested Fleming, 26, of Middlemuir Road in Stirling, she lied about being raped by her victim.

She will be sentenced next month.

Robbery

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court: “The complainer runs a tailoring business.

“He was an acquaintance of the accused, the complainer had owed money to the accused.”

Fleming went to the King’s Park Road shop at around noon.

Mr Hilland said: “The accused ran to the door of the shop and locked it.”

She picked up a pair of scissors and pointed them at Mr Deniz’s stomach.

Fleming told him: “You’re not going anywhere ’til you give me all the money in your f***ing till.”

Erol's Tailor Shop
Erol’s Tailor Shop in Stirling city centre. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Deniz handed her £50 but this failed to mollify Fleming, who said, “can’t you f***ing hear me? I said I want it all” and he handed over another £50.

She continued: “Are you f***ing deaf? I’ll f***ing do it” before Mr Deniz did eventually hand over the register’s entire contents – between £400 and £500.

Fleming was still not satisfied and demanded Mr Deniz accompany her to an ATM.

He took out around £100 over two transactions and was finally able to return to his shop while “physically shaking.”

When Fleming was traced the following day she told police: “I’ve not robbed anyone.

“He raped me, is this what it’s about? He raped me, I have a witness.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton deferred sentencing until March 12 for reports to be prepared.

He said his grant of bail is not “an indication of any potential outcome.”

