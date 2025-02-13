Kirkcaldy crime wave teen battered boy with baseball bat, attacked Just Eat worker and assaulted bus driver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy crime wave teen battered boy with baseball bat, attacked Just Eat worker and assaulted bus driver

Jack Somerville, 18, admitted various offences committed in the town.

By Jamie McKenzie
Jack Somerville
Jack Somerville.

An 18-year-old who battered another teenager with a baseball bat at Kirkcaldy bus station has been spared jail.

Jack Somerville’s repeated blows with the weapon left his victim with a cut head, broken thumb and body bruising.

On other occasions while with other youths, Somerville attacked and tried to rob a Just Eat delivery driver and kicked a bus driver.

He was 16 at the time of his offending across Kirkcaldy, between July 17 and August 24.

Somerville, now of Ochiltree Gardens, Edinburgh, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to six charges.

Bus station baseball bat battering

At Kirkcaldy bus station on August 17 2023, he assaulted a then-16-year-old male to his severe injury by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with a baseball bat.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court the boy had earlier been drinking alcohol with friends on a bus to the Fife town and after consuming what is thought to be drugs, was “unable to stand”.

The teen remained in the vicinity of the bus station and was said to have placed his arms round a female, who was seen to be upset and making reference to him trying to kiss her.

Somerville arrived with a metal baseball bat and the boy was pointed out to him.

The fiscal depute said: “He used a baseball bat to repeatedly strike (the boy) on the head and body.”

The boy, with bloodied face, was helped to his feet and went to stay at a friend’s house.

His concerned mother later reported him missing and after appealing on social media, received a message saying he had been assaulted.

The teen attended hospital the next day and medics found him to have a 1cm laceration to his head and bruising around his left eye, chest, pelvis, left arm and leg.

He also suffered a broken thumb on his right hand.

Just Eat attack

On August 6 2023 at East March Street, Somerville, while acting with another juvenile, repeatedly punched a Just Eat delivery driver on the head and body, made racist remarks to him, tried to pull a bag from his grasp and attempted to rob him.

The offence was proved to be racially-aggravated.

The fiscal depute said the delivery driver went to get a food order from the back of his car and three youths “tried to grab the delivery” but were unsuccessful.

The person expecting the delivery looked out to see Somerville “throw punches” at the delivery driver while calling him a racial slur, the fiscal said.

The homeowner told Somerville to leave and the gang ran off.

Bus driver assaulted

Somerville also admitted assaulting – while acting with another juvenile – a male bus driver at Beatty Crescent on July 17 2023.

He tripped the driver and kicked him on the body to his injury.

The court heard Somerville and other youths were on the bus and a bottle of alcohol was dropped.

The driver removed it and emptied it outside and as the youths got off, Somerville tried to grab the bottle and the driver was tripped up and assaulted.

He managed to get to his feet and back to the safety of the bus cabin, suffering pain in his thumbs from the fall.

Shops chaos

Somerville admitted further charges of stealing alcohol from Greens, St Clair Street, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting racist marks at two females there.

He had entered the shop with another boy, despite being banned, and they each ran out with a bottle of booze worth a combined £18.98.

They were heard shouting racist abuse as they left.

Somerville admitted a sixth charge of assaulting a retail worker at Asda, Mitchelston industrial estate, to his injury.

The fiscal said Somerville and another child had been causing “issues” in the Asda store on a “daily basis”.

Somerville was seen on store CCTV with three other boys “running around” and “hitting each other with rolls of wrapping paper” before shop staff successfully herded them out.

The youths returned and Somerville assaulted the staff member by pushing and punching him to the chest.

Sentencing

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison acknowledged the course of “horrendous behaviour” by Somerville, especially the baseball bat assault.

She said it was clear that, during the offending period, he had a lifestyle characterised by an unstable home life and used alcohol as a way of coping.

The lawyer said Somerville had “taken steps” to address his offending and has been of good behaviour since.

She said Somerville now lives in Edinburgh with his grandfather and no longer has contact with the same peers.

The lawyer said he has taken advantage of support offered from an ongoing supervision order, imposed following a previous conviction for malicious mischief.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick gave Somerville 240 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody and placed him on offender supervision for two years.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

