Rapist attacked young girl at Perth primary school

A rapist who attacked a young girl at a Perth primary school has been jailed.

Scott McLean, 36, carried out sex attacks on two girls and a woman in Perthshire.

He was previously remanded in custody after being found guilty of 11 separate charges in the High Court in Stirling and was handed a 14-year extended sentence on Wednesday.

A judge commended the bravery of the survivors who came forward to speak out against McLean, who has been jailed in the past for other crimes.

Jurors were told how McLean’s litany of abuse started in 2005 when he was aged 17.

Judge Lady Tait said: “The victim impact statements provided to this court speak to ongoing psychological trauma and significant harm caused.

“These sexual offences are of considerable gravity. They have had a substantial impact upon each of the complainers and caused significant harm.

“Each should be commended for their courage in giving evidence.”

Sex crimes

The first female, who was under 16 at the time, was sexually abused by McLean at North Muirton Primary School and other addresses in Perth between 2005 and 2006.

Between 2006 and 2008, another underage girl suffered sexual abuse at McLean’s hands at locations in Perth including South Inch Park and the city’s railway station.

McLean raped a woman at a location in Glasgow in April 2012.

The predator repeatedly raped her on various occasions between 2015 and 2019, including while she was asleep, at an address in Perth.

He later caused her to engage in sexual activity during a WhatsApp call and sexually assaulted her.

McLean appeared via video link in custody for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “In short, he maintains his denial of these offences.”

Need to protect public – judge

Mr Gilmartin said he could not say anything to mitigate the crimes but referenced McLean’s previous work history, the support he has from his family and his willingness to work with professionals to address his issues.

He said: “The supplementary report does not spell out that Mr McLean, upon release, would present such a serious risk that it would require an extended sentence but I have to accept that the court can take into account the nature of offending here and the period of time over which the offending took place.”

In a report, reference was made to McLean’s “chronic” issues with violence and sexual offending.

Social workers assessed him as presenting a “medium-to-moderate” risk of reoffending.

Lady Tait said: “I am satisfied that the period which you would have otherwise been on licence would not be adequate to protect the public from serious harm from you.”

McLean will serve 10 years in custody with an extension period of four years in the community.

He was made subject to three indefinite non-harassment orders against the women and will be on the sex offender’s register for the rest of his life.

‘Depraved’ offender

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court sexual offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Scott Mclean poses a clear danger to women and young girls through his depraved sexual offending.

“It is thanks to the courage of those affected by his actions that this prosecution and conviction have been made possible.

“Mclean will now face the consequences of his actions, which I hope brings some comfort and sends a clear message that offending of this nature is not acceptable.

“I would urge anyone who has been affected by similar crimes to come forward and report it, regardless of how long ago the offences took place.”

