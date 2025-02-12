Rapist attacked young girl at Perth primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Rapist attacked young girl at Perth primary school

Scott McLean was given a 14-year extended sentence at the High Court

By Ciaran Shanks
North Muirton Primary School
North Muirton Primary School, where McLean offended against a young girl.

A rapist who attacked a young girl at a Perth primary school has been jailed.

Scott McLean, 36, carried out sex attacks on two girls and a woman in Perthshire.

He was previously remanded in custody after being found guilty of 11 separate charges in the High Court in Stirling and was handed a 14-year extended sentence on Wednesday.

A judge commended the bravery of the survivors who came forward to speak out against McLean, who has been jailed in the past for other crimes.

Jurors were told how McLean’s litany of abuse started in 2005 when he was aged 17.

Judge Lady Tait said: “The victim impact statements provided to this court speak to ongoing psychological trauma and significant harm caused.

“These sexual offences are of considerable gravity. They have had a substantial impact upon each of the complainers and caused significant harm.

“Each should be commended for their courage in giving evidence.”

Sex crimes

The first female, who was under 16 at the time, was sexually abused by McLean at North Muirton Primary School and other addresses in Perth between 2005 and 2006.

Between 2006 and 2008, another underage girl suffered sexual abuse at McLean’s hands at locations in Perth including South Inch Park and the city’s railway station.

McLean raped a woman at a location in Glasgow in April 2012.

The predator repeatedly raped her on various occasions between 2015 and 2019, including while she was asleep, at an address in Perth.

He later caused her to engage in sexual activity during a WhatsApp call and sexually assaulted her.

McLean appeared via video link in custody for sentencing following the preparation of reports.

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said: “In short, he maintains his denial of these offences.”

Need to protect public – judge

Mr Gilmartin said he could not say anything to mitigate the crimes but referenced McLean’s previous work history, the support he has from his family and his willingness to work with professionals to address his issues.

He said: “The supplementary report does not spell out that Mr McLean, upon release, would present such a serious risk that it would require an extended sentence but I have to accept that the court can take into account the nature of offending here and the period of time over which the offending took place.”

In a report, reference was made to McLean’s “chronic” issues with violence and sexual offending.

Social workers assessed him as presenting a “medium-to-moderate” risk of reoffending.

Lady Tait said: “I am satisfied that the period which you would have otherwise been on licence would not be adequate to protect the public from serious harm from you.”

McLean will serve 10 years in custody with an extension period of four years in the community.

He was made subject to three indefinite non-harassment orders against the women and will be on the sex offender’s register for the rest of his life.

‘Depraved’ offender

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court sexual offending, Katrina Parkes said: “Scott Mclean poses a clear danger to women and young girls through his depraved sexual offending.

“It is thanks to the courage of those affected by his actions that this prosecution and conviction have been made possible.

“Mclean will now face the consequences of his actions, which I hope brings some comfort and sends a clear message that offending of this nature is not acceptable.

“I would urge anyone who has been affected by similar crimes to come forward and report it, regardless of how long ago the offences took place.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

