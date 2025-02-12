Pair sentenced after Stirling and Dunblane bully dog attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Pair sentenced after Stirling and Dunblane bully dog attacks

Michael Myles and Frances Robertson were in charge of the dog when it mounted its separate attacks.

By Ciaran Shanks
Frances Robertson and Michael Myles
Frances Robertson and Michael Myles.

A sheriff has ordered a man to pay more than £2,000 in compensation after an American bully dog viciously mauled a Daschund in Stirling city centre.

Michael Myles left the powerful animal loosely tied up outside a shop before it pounced on the much smaller pet.

The Daschund’s owners were on holiday in the area and looked on with horror as the bully left the other dog severely injured.

Just weeks later, the American bully – owned by Frances Robertson – jumped free from a garden in Dunblane and attack a Rottweiler, with its owner suffering bite wounds.

A sheriff previously ordered the dog be destroyed.

Both Myles, 37, and Robertson, 33, were sentenced after previously pleading guilty to separate charges at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton said: “I accept that this dog was not the dog that’s now been decided it’s no longer appropriate to have in this country without permits but it was one of these powerful dogs that once it gets on top of someone, it doesn’t let go.”

Michael Myles
Michael Myles was looking after the dog in Stirling when it attacked.

Fiscal depute Lindsay Brooks previously played footage of both incidents to the court.

In the Stirling attack on April 19 last year, witnesses on Station Road could been seen rushing to try to pull the attacking dog by its back legs.

Ms Brooks said the attack took place in front of the Dachshund’s owner, who was with his wife and young children.

She said: “He describes it as a single bite, clamping down and refusing to let go.

“He tried to support his dog while trying to remove it from the other dog.”

The court heard how the vet and insurance costs totalled £2,245.

Myles’ solicitor, Ken Dalling, said: “He had thought he had secured it but did not secure it well enough.

“Mr Myles is very sorry he didn’t try hard enough to ensure this incident did not happen.

“He is ashamed by the fact this dog was hurt and can fully empathise with the owner of the dog.”

Frances Robertson
Frances Robertson was the owner of the dog.

Footage also showed the dog, owned by Robertson and in her care, jumping a fence on Bogside, Dunblane, in June to get at a Rottweiler in a neighbour’s garden.

Ms Brooks said: “She suffered injuries whilst trying to protect her dog. She was bitten on the left and right foot, causing puncture wounds.

“Her Rottweiler was injured as well – there was a veterinary bill of £130.

“The (American Bully) was seized at this point and taken to kennels.”

Police investigated whether the dog was an XL Bully but a vet later ruled it was too small to qualify as one of the banned breed.

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, representing Robertson, said: “The dog jumped over the fence in the back garden and accepted the dog was in her care.”

Sentencing

Sheriff Hamilton said: “Anyone who owns a dog like this has to understand if they let it get out of control there will be consequences.”

Robertson, who was reprimanded for interrupting and making facial expressions, was placed on supervision for 12 months and made subject to a six-month restriction of liberty order keeping her indoors between 7pm and 7am.

She must also pay £137 in compensation.

Myles was fined £440 on top of a total compensation order of £2,240 – £200 of which will go to the dog’s owner.

That order was imposed as an alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

North Muirton Primary School
Rapist attacked young girl at Perth primary school
Dundee Sheriff Court
Child neglect accused blamed 'spilled milk' for stench in Dundee flat
Richard Buick
Arbroath fireraiser jailed after forcing flat evacuations
Martyn Kelly
Police officer on trial accused of sex assaults at Perth nightclub
Amber Fleming
Woman staged terrifying armed robbery with scissors at Stirling shop then lied about rape
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Zombie knife and baseball bat
Daniel Doherty
Pervert priest fails in freedom bid after Fife conviction
William Joseph Halliday
Perth knifeman who slashed victim’s face open thanks sheriff for not sending him to…
Graeme Bell
Perth triple rapist back in jail after police discover illegal bank account
Templeton Woods sign
Thug abducted victim before life-threatening crowbar assault at Dundee woods