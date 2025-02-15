Plate-smashing salesman endangered A9 motorists in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plate-smashing salesman endangered A9 motorists in Perthshire

Lewis Collins smashed crockery on the busy road during a domestic dispute.

By Gordon Currie
A9 road sign
Collins caused chaos on the A9 in Perthshire. Image: DC Thomson

A salesman has admitted putting the public in danger by hurling household items across the busy A9.

Lewis Collins distracted drivers by smashing plates and leaving broken glass and other items strewn across the Inverness to Perth trunk road.

He was then seen attacking his partner by throttling her at the roadside.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Collins: “As far as I can see you lost the plot on August 9.

“You behaved in an appalling way towards your partner but also behaved totally recklessly and without regard to any road users on the A9.

“It is the major artery from central to north Scotland and it was the middle of August at 8.30pm, so it was still going to be pretty busy.

“It was holiday time and the danger your actions posed to other road users, through plate smashing and the distraction caused, would have been quite significant.”

Recklessness

Collins, 24, of Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, admitted assault and endangering people by culpably and recklessly throwing household items on the A9.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Paterson told Perth Sheriff Court Collins’ partner had travelled north to collect him from Inverness but later than planned.

“He had been drinking alcohol all day.

“At 8.30 pm they were arguing within the vehicle. That was about his state of intoxication.

“The accused started to throw the contents of the vehicle out onto the A9 carriageway with completely no regard for the consequences of this action.

“There were items strewn all over the road, including glass plates that had smashed, creating a hazard to other road users.

“The police say there was debris and contents from the vehicle scattered all over the carriageway but they don’t go into detail of what they are.”

Apologetic

She said the accused left the vehicle and pushed the woman onto the ground.

“He leant over her and seized hold of her neck with both hands.”

Collins was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said the couple were reconciled and added: “He was very apologetic.”

