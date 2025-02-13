Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done ‘same thing’ before

A pensioner who upskirted six teenage girls in a Fife Tesco in one day has been given community service despite it being his second conviction for the “same thing”.

Bruce Clark, 77, of Limekilns, pled guilty to five voyeurism offences – one involving two girls – at the Winterthur Lane store in Dunfermline on November 5 last year.

His victims were aged between 14 and 16 years old.

Married Clark appeared in the dock in Dunfermline for sentencing on Wednesday.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “This is your second conviction for the same thing, Mr Clark”.

She imposed 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

He was also given three years of offender supervision and must comply with requirements to attend the Moving Forward to Change programme and a conduct requirement in relation to devices capable of accessing the internet and use of software.

Clark was put on the sex offenders register for five years.

Not guilty of further charges

The serial pervert previously admitted operating equipment beneath the girls’ clothing by using a mobile phone to take or attempt to take videos of their bottoms and underwear without their knowledge.

The charges say he operated the equipment with the intention of enabling himself or another person to observe their genitals, buttocks or underwear.

It is a contravention of section 9 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

No narrative of the circumstances of Clark’s offending has ever been read out in open court.

Clark had originally faced two more charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by following and videoing three other females at the same Tesco on previous days but prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to those.

One charge had alleged he followed behind two females in school uniform and used his mobile phone to take videos of them without their knowledge on November 4.

He had also been accused of following a lone female customer and using his phone to take videos of her without her knowledge on October 24.

In both cases, court papers say the identities of these females are unknown to the prosecutor.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Clark had been assessed as suitable for carrying out unpaid work.

