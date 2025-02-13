Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done ‘same thing’ before

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done ‘same thing’ before

Bruce Clark followed and photographed unknowing girls in the Fife supermarket.

By Jamie McKenzie
Bruce Clark
A pensioner who upskirted six teenage girls in a Fife Tesco in one day has been given community service despite it being his second conviction for the “same thing”.

Bruce Clark, 77, of Limekilns, pled guilty to five voyeurism offences – one involving two girls – at the Winterthur Lane store in Dunfermline on November 5 last year.

His victims were aged between 14 and 16 years old.

Married Clark appeared in the dock in Dunfermline for sentencing on Wednesday.

Sheriff Susan Duff told him: “This is your second conviction for the same thing, Mr Clark”.

She imposed 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a community payback order.

He was also given three years of offender supervision and must comply with requirements to attend the Moving Forward to Change programme and a conduct requirement in relation to devices capable of accessing the internet and use of software.

Clark was put on the sex offenders register for five years.

Not guilty of further charges

The serial pervert previously admitted operating equipment beneath the girls’ clothing by using a mobile phone to take or attempt to take videos of their bottoms and underwear without their knowledge.

The charges say he operated the equipment with the intention of enabling himself or another person to observe their genitals, buttocks or underwear.

It is a contravention of section 9 of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

No narrative of the circumstances of Clark’s offending has ever been read out in open court.

Clark had originally faced two more charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by following and videoing three other females at the same Tesco on previous days but prosecutors accepted not guilty pleas to those.

One charge had alleged he followed behind two females in school uniform and used his mobile phone to take videos of them without their knowledge on November 4.

He had also been accused of following a lone female customer and using his phone to take videos of her without her knowledge on October 24.

In both cases, court papers say the identities of these females are unknown to the prosecutor.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Clark had been assessed as suitable for carrying out unpaid work.

