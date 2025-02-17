Monday court round-up — Hen do scammer and bar brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Hen do scammer and bar brawl

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An Arbroath hen do scammer who pocketed £1,500 from a party which never went ahead will be sentenced next month once a court can work out how much compensation her eight victims are due.

Claire Ramsay, 47, admitted stealing the four figure sum between January and August 2023.

Ramsay, of Cliffburn Road, Arbroath, admitted that she stole £1,500 from eight women by requesting and receiving payments for a hen party in Edinburgh which never took place.

Ramsay wasn’t present at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court when her case called.

Solicitor Keith Sym said: “This was resolved as a plea of theft, having originally been a fraud charge.

“All eight have suffered some degree of loss.

“She’s had significant mental health issues.”

Prosecutor Sarah High confirmed three of the women named were due £180, £57 and £160 respectively.

JP Allan Robertson deferred sentencing until March 14 for the sums the other five women are due to be confirmed and excused Ramsay’s attendance.

Catfish scam

Convicted child abuser Robi MacBain duped four women into sending selfies after creating a fake online persona.

The former soldier targeted his victims on Tinder and Facebook between January and April 2022.

Robi MacBain
Robi MacBain.

The women believed they were talking to ‘Craig Thomson’, a tall, bearded, ex-marine from Broughty Ferry who worked for a security company.

MacBain, of Balgarthno Road, Dundee, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court and admitted stalking and fraud charges.

Five times the limit

A banned driver was caught behind the wheel in Arbroath while more than five times over the limit.

James Swankie appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol, while disqualified and without insurance.

Swankie was caught on Stobcross in Arbroath on February 15 and returned a breath reading of 119 mics, well over the limit of 22.

The 29-year-old’s solicitor Billy Rennie explained his client had spent three months in hospital last year due to inflammation of the brain.

He accepted Swankie had a previous conviction for failing to provide police with a breath sample when they suspected him of drink driving.

Swankie, of Grange Road in Arbroath, was granted bail and will be sentenced on March 27 when reports have been prepared and has been banned from the road again in the meantime.

Where is weapon that killed Annalise?

A man acquitted of murdering his own sister has told a new Courier podcast series how his ex-girlfriend buried the weapon inside a McDonald’s Happy Meal box at the side of a road.

Jordan Johnstone went on trial in 2019, accused of killing Annalise Johnstone at a sinister witch’s monument near Dunning, Perthshire.

A graphic of Annalise Johnstone and the Maggie Wall Witch Monument
Who Killed Annalise? A new true crime podcast from The Courier. Graphics by Roddie Reid

He walked free after jurors returned a verdict of not proven.

The 31-year-old had reportedly told his murder trial he hid the murder weapon after his then-girlfriend Angela Newlands cut his sister’s throat.

Now he insists that it was Newlands who hit the weapon, telling reporter Brendan Duggan: “If I knew where it was, I would walk to it today and hand it to you.”

You can listen to the full series, ad free, by downloading The Courier app.

Subscribers to The Courier will be the first to receive new episodes, while the series is also available on Apple PodcastsAmazon Music and Spotify.

Bar brawl

An Arbroath woman must meet with social workers after admitting injuring another woman in a bar brawl.

Louise Crozier appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the assault at Central Bar in her hometown on May 25 last year.

Crozier, off Seaton Road, pled guilty to butting Sarah Cameron on the head and striking her on the head, leaving her injured.

The 35-year-old, who has analogous previous convictions, will be sentenced on March 27 once reports have been prepared.

Electroshock weapon found in death probe

Police recovered an illegal stun gun while investigating a sudden death at a flat in Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard how the electroshock weapon was found in a jacket hanging up in Ruth Holgate’s home on Main Street, Bridgend.

Ms Holgate died in non-suspicious circumstances on February 24 2021.

Daniel Johnson
Daniel Johnson went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Her partner Daniel Johnson went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court, accused of owning the banned device.

He denied any knowledge of the firearm but was convicted after jurors heard it contained traces of his DNA.

Although possession of a firearm carries a five-year sentence, Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told 46-year-old Johnson she had been persuaded not to jail him after hearing how he had since turned his life around.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim's pet cat during campaign of abuse
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm fined £1.14m for safety breaches which led to worker injuries
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim's six-and-a-half year wait for justice
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street
Dariusz Niklewicz
Drunk who flashed at teen skaters in Forfar put on sex offenders register
Jordan Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon
Robi MacBain
Dundee man tricked women into sending nude pics in catfishing scam
Daniel Johnson
Perth man avoids jail for stun gun found during probe into partner’s sudden death
Martin Greer.
Raging passenger punched and booted taxi after Arbroath fare squabble
Dale Kennedy
Threatened Fife drugs mule had £50k of cannabis in bridge bust