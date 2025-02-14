Friday court round-up — Old Firm seethe and Dundee brute jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Friday court round-up — Old Firm seethe and Dundee brute jailed

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

An abusive brute from Dundee has been jailed for three years – the same amount of time to which he subjected his former partner to violent terror.

James Burns, 30, was convicted by a jury at the High Court of Dundee last month of carrying out a series of attacks at addresses in the city between 2019 and 2022 and sentencing was deferred.

Burns repeatedly spat on the woman and threw household items at her while shouting, swearing and behaving aggressively.

Burns controlled her finances and repeatedly locked her inside a property.

He punched and kicked doors in the property and would only allow the woman outside if he accompanied her.

The jury heard how the victim was repeatedly pushed and punched on the head and body, thrown onto a bed, straddled and choked.

She was left injured after being struck on the head with a bottle and a can.

James Burns
James Burns.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Burns, of St Clement Terrace, was jailed for three years for the abuse.

He also received a concurrent 10-week jail term for breaching bail just six months after it was granted at Dundee Sheriff Court in September 2022.

He repeatedly pursued and followed the woman and turned up at her place of work uninvited.

The High Court granted a non-harassment order to protect the woman for a period of 20 years.

Jurors cleared Burns of other domestic abuse charges and sexual crimes.

Murder charge

Croc Nicoll, 19, has been remanded after appearing in Forfar Sheriff Court charged with murdering his father in Arbroath.

Papers allege Nicoll assaulted his father, Derek Nicoll, by repeatedly striking him on the head with a hammer or similar implement, murdering him, at the home they shared in Commerce Street.

Police guarding a door on Commerce Street, Arbroath. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

The exact date of the alleged murder is described in the charge as being unknown but is listed as being between February 4 and 11 this year.

Nicoll made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Mark Thorley.

Cruel video

A cruel pet owner filmed goading a dog into a fight-to-the death with a pet rat has been banned from keeping animals – apart from the dogs and ferrets he already has.

Liam Fair is seen swinging the rodent by the tail and batting it off his lurcher Jax’s nose in a Snapchat video that triggered a joint Scottish SPCA and police investigation.

Dog being goaded with a pet rat
Fair goads the dog with the rat in his sick video. Image: Scottish SPCA

When officers raided his home they found a menagerie of neglected animals, including five starving and worm-ridden puppies.

Fair, 21, of Crieff, later tried to explain away the rat-fight video to police by claiming he was training Jax as part of a fledgling pest control business.

Although banned from getting new animals, he has been allowed to keep those he already has.

A Scottish SPCA Inspector said: “We are devastated by the sentence Fair received. The sentence means he has been allowed to keep the eight dogs and ferrets currently in his care.”

Liam Fair at Perth Sheriff Court
Liam Fair appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Seething after Old Firm defeats

A seething Rangers supporter is under supervision after kicking off following Old Firm defeats.

Fuming fan Nathan Wallace appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced after admitting threatening or abusive behaviour at his home in John Street, Montrose, following his side’s derby defeats.

On December 30 2023, Wallace watched on in anger as his team were beaten 2-1 at Celtic Park.

Wallace lost his temper and acted aggressively and threatened to self-harm.

The 23-year-old then threatened one woman and kicked open a door, striking and injuring a second.

He repeatedly kicked and banged his front door and admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering police by flailing and lashing out.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland dejected during the Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow.
Celtic beat Rangers in the September 1 match. Image: Kirk O’Rourke/Rangers FC/Shutterstock

Bailed Wallace kicked off in his home again on September 1 last year when Rangers were thumped 3-0 by rivals Celtic again at Parkhead.

Drunken Wallace shouted and swore while holding a knife and made threats.

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “One of his passions is a football club from Glasgow.

“They play in blue. They’d got beat that day.”

Sheriff Allan Findlay placed Wallace under supervision for a year and ordered him to complete 70 hours of unpaid work in six months.

Urging Wallace to control his temper when the Ibrox side let him down, the sheriff told him: “That’s what happens when you follow the Rangers – that doesn’t mean you transfer your loyalties to the East End.

“Don’t come back, eh?”

Face bite thug

A Fife thug bit a policeman on the face and only let go when a colleague pepper sprayed him. Michael Traynor, 35, kicked off at officers as they tried to move him away from a block of flats in Cowdenbeath in the early hours of New Year’s Day last year. A male constable took Traynor to the ground where the lout sank his teeth into his cheek, drawing blood.

Michael Traynor
Michael Traynor. Image: Facebook

Cafe boss cocaine sentence

A former Stirling cafe boss caught with cocaine worth potentially more than £4,000 has been ordered to be of good behaviour.

Derek Crews previously admitted being concerned in supplying 52g worth of the Class A drug.

Crews’ guilty plea was on the basis it was for “personal use” and not for onward commercial supply.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard that the 43-year-old was supplying cocaine to his wife and sister-in-law

Specialist officers concluded that the drugs had a maximum potential street value of £4,160.

Derek Crews
Derek Crews. Image: Police Scotland

Previous offender Crews, of Factory Road in Buckhaven, was sent on a “downward spiral” after the failure of his Stirling cafe business during Covid.

Crews is currently subject to a drug treatment and testing order at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton deferred sentence on the Stirling case until May for him to be of good behaviour.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Arbroath death
Teenager appears in court accused of murdering father in Arbroath
Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — 'Unusual' sentencing for violent abuser
Michael Traynor
Fife thug had to be pepper sprayed to stop biting police officer's face
Liam Fair at Perth Sheriff Court
Crieff man behind vile dog-vs-rat fight video slapped with animal ban – but told…
Adin Johnstone
Fife paedophile caught with child bestiality material in police raid
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Time's up for Rolex-buying dealer
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Driver guilty of causing 'much-loved' Perthshire grandmother's death
LarryOnaghise
Dundee abuser treated wife as 'second-class citizen' court hears
Jack Somerville
Kirkcaldy crime wave teen battered boy with baseball bat, attacked Just Eat worker and…
Bruce Clark
Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done 'same thing' before