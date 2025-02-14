Fife thug had to be pepper sprayed to stop biting police officer’s face

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife thug had to be pepper sprayed to stop biting police officer’s face

Michael Traynor sank his teeth into a constable cheek and would not let go until sprayed.

By Jamie McKenzie
Michael Traynor
Michael Traynor. Image: Facebook

A Fife thug bit a policeman on the face and only let go when a colleague pepper sprayed him.

Michael Traynor shouted and swore at officers as they tried to move him away from a block of flats in Cowdenbeath’s South Street in the early hours of New Year’s Day last year.

A male constable took Traynor to the ground where the lout sank his teeth into his cheek, drawing blood.

Traynor, 35, of Copeland Crescent, Cowdenbeath, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assault to injury and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Face bite horror

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court it was around 12.25am when police received a call about a male acting aggressively in the street.

Officers arrived to see Traynor shouting up at a block of flats.

He began shouting and swearing at police as they approached and refused to comply with instructions to move away.

He was stopped when he tried to re-enter the building and two officers began to “herd” him up the street, the fiscal said.

A male constable put Traynor “in a headlock” and took him to the ground and a female officer tried to handcuff him.

The fiscal continued: “He then held his head up and has bitten (the male officer) to the left cheek, breaking the skin and causing immediate bleeding.”

Traynor refused to let go of the officer’s face and pulled his victim’s head down towards the ground while he still had his mouth on his cheek.

The other officer used pepper sprayed Traynor’s face and he finally let go and the wounded PC was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Second offence

Sheriff Susan Duff pointed out Traynor has another conviction for assaulting a police officer, for which he was given 100 hours of unpaid work in October last year, 31 hours of which he has completed.

Ms Buist said Traynor has no recollection of his engagement with police on January 1 last year but recalls “looking for a dog” which had escaped from the person he was visiting that night.

He was heavily intoxicated at the time but has been trying to address an alcohol issue by engaging with an addiction support agency.

Ms Buist said Traynor lost his employment as a result of the first conviction and remains unemployed.

Sentencing, Sheriff Duff told Traynor: “Doing that to a police officer who was at his work and on duty is absolutely disgraceful and merits a custodial sentence.”

However, she gave him 231 hours of unpaid work, meaning a total of 300 hours for him still to complete.

She also gave him a curfew order for 10 months and 24 days, meaning he must stay home from 7pm and 7am except a 9.45 to 10pm window to take out his dog.

The sheriff warned if he were to “trip up at all” on the community order he would be back in a position where he “should be getting the jail”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

