Fife paedophile caught with child bestiality material in police raid

A Fife paedophile caught with bestiality and child rape photos and videos on his computer has been placed under supervision in the community.

Adin Johnstone, 24, had nearly 2,000 child abuse images and more than 300 videos.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard some of the sick material involved babies, as well as depictions of female children engaged in sexual activity with dogs.

Johnstone, of Kinglassie, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to a charge that he “did take or permit to be taken or make” indecent photos of children between February 7 2022 an February 27 last year.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick gave Johnstone 120 hours of unpaid work and put him on offender supervision for 18 months, with strict conditions attached.

He must allow police to inspect devices and get supervisor approval before knowingly having contact with children.

Johnstone was put on the sex offenders register for 18 months.

Sick material

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court police searched Johnstone’s home on February 28 last year after receiving intelligence indecent images of children had been accessed there.

A computer tower belonging to Johnstone was among devices seized and was found to contain indecent images.

The court heard a total of 1,976 images and 338 videos were recovered.

The fiscal depute said the material was predominantly depictions of females aged between six months and 16 years old but also included males aged between 10 and 14.

Ms Stevenson said the most graphic category A material included depictions of child rape, children engaged in sexual activity with each other and female children engaged in sexual activity with dogs.

There were hundreds of images and videos classed as category A.

The total combined run time of video footage found was more than 15 hours and 13 minutes, the fiscal said.

Defence lawyer David Bell said Johnstone has no previous convictions and, as shown by reports from social work and the Lucy Faithful Foundation, seems to recognise these offences have a much greater impact than he thought at the time.

Mr Bell said Johnstone has shown willingness to engage with support and supervision, a process he suggested should continue for the public benefit to try to prevent future offending.

