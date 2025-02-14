Fife paedophile caught with child bestiality material in police raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fife paedophile caught with child bestiality material in police raid

Adin Johnstone had hours of videos and thousands of images when police raided his home.

By Jamie McKenzie
Adin Johnstone
Adin Johnstone.

A Fife paedophile caught with bestiality and child rape photos and videos on his computer has been placed under supervision in the community.

Adin Johnstone, 24, had nearly 2,000 child abuse images and more than 300 videos.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard some of the sick material involved babies, as well as depictions of female children engaged in sexual activity with dogs.

Johnstone, of Kinglassie, appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to a charge that he “did take or permit to be taken or make” indecent photos of children between February 7 2022 an February 27 last year.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick gave Johnstone 120 hours of unpaid work and put him on offender supervision for 18 months, with strict conditions attached.

He must allow police to inspect devices and get supervisor approval before knowingly having contact with children.

Johnstone was put on the sex offenders register for 18 months.

Sick material

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court police searched Johnstone’s home on February 28 last year after receiving intelligence indecent images of children had been accessed there.

A computer tower belonging to Johnstone was among devices seized and was found to contain indecent images.

The court heard a total of 1,976 images and 338 videos were recovered.

The fiscal depute said the material was predominantly depictions of females aged between six months and 16 years old but also included males aged between 10 and 14.

Ms Stevenson said the most graphic category A material included depictions of child rape, children engaged in sexual activity with each other and female children engaged in sexual activity with dogs.

There were hundreds of images and videos classed as category A.

The total combined run time of video footage found was more than 15 hours and 13 minutes, the fiscal said.

Defence lawyer David Bell said Johnstone has no previous convictions and, as shown by reports from social work and the Lucy Faithful Foundation, seems to recognise these offences have a much greater impact than he thought at the time.

Mr Bell said Johnstone has shown willingness to engage with support and supervision, a process he suggested should continue for the public benefit to try to prevent future offending.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michael Traynor
Fife thug had to be pepper sprayed to stop biting police officer's face
Liam Fair appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Crieff man behind vile dog-vs-rat fight video slapped with animal ban – but told…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Time's up for Rolex-buying dealer
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Driver guilty of causing 'much-loved' Perthshire grandmother's death
LarryOnaghise
Dundee abuser treated wife as 'second-class citizen' court hears
Jack Somerville
Kirkcaldy crime wave teen battered boy with baseball bat, attacked Just Eat worker and…
Bruce Clark
Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done 'same thing' before
Bill Colley
Closure of Perthshire's New School Butterstone was politically motivated, ex-head tells court
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Football punch and supermarket abuse
Frances Robertson and Michael Myles
Pair sentenced after Stirling and Dunblane bully dog attacks