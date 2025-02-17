Dundee man tricked women into sending nude pics in catfishing scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man tricked women into sending nude pics in catfishing scam

Robi MacBain pretended to be another person on social media to con his four victims.

By Ciaran Shanks
Robi MacBain
Robi MacBain.

A former soldier tricked four women in Dundee into sending nude videos and images of themselves after creating a fake online persona in a cruel catfishing scam.

Convicted child abuser Robi MacBain used dating platform Tinder and Facebook to target his victims between January and April 2022.

The women believed they were talking to ‘Craig Thomson’, a tall, bearded, ex-marine from Broughty Ferry who worked for a security company.

However, they were duped into sending indecent images to MacBain, 35, who assumed the identity of a married dad from Suffolk.

The Balgarthno Road man is now awaiting sentence after admitting stalking and fraud charges.

Duped on Tinder

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the first woman matched on Tinder with ‘Craig Thomson’ who claimed he was passionate about charity work and “aiding victims of domestic abuse”.

Conversation moved to Facebook where “hundreds” of messages were exchanged before intimate images were shared.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie revealed how the woman asked for his mobile number to speak on WhatsApp but he repeatedly made excuses, including saying his ex-girlfriend used to make fun of his voice.

Phone showing Tinder profile
Cruel McCain met women under a different name on Tinder.

A second woman matched with ‘Craig Thomson’ on Tinder in January 2022 before moving their conversations to Facebook.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The person she believed to be Craig Thomson had a digital life story in which he had a son, he lived in Broughty Ferry, he worked for a security company and was an ex-Marine.

“They communicated in a flirtatious manner before becoming more intimate with nude images and other similar photos being exchanged.

“This online relationship continued in this manner for a couple of months.”

Further victims snared

A third woman received a “random” Facebook request from ‘Craig Thomson’ who told her it was because he was attracted to her.

Flirty messages followed and the court heard how ‘Craig’ sent images of himself with children that he claimed were his.

“They discussed struggles with mental health and the person she believed to be ‘Craig’ claimed to suffer PTSD from his time in the army,” Mrs Mackenzie said.

Facebook was used to target the fourth woman, who later believed she was in an online relationship with the man.

The court heard details of the intimate images that were sent by the women with, ‘Craig’ also sharing graphic images.

One of the women sent a fully nude image in the bath with her face visible.

Mrs Mackenzie said the woman felt reassured he was genuine after disclosing she had previously been the victim of domestic abuse.

Lies unravel

The first victim bought a train ticket to Oban for April 13 2022 after being told by ‘Craig’ he had arranged a romantic getaway as a first date.

It was during that month MacBain’s web of lies eventually unravelled.

‘Craig’ claimed to the first woman he was being stalked by women on Facebook and should ignore any “strange” messages.

Oban GV
MacBain’s deceptions included arranging a getaway first date in Oban. Image: DC Thomson

One of the women was blocked by him without warning and later began to carry out her own social media investigations.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “She identified an Instagram account belonging to a male living in Suffolk who had the same images as those relating to the account of the male she believed to be ‘Craig Thomson’.”

Another of the women also found the English man’s profile and he was informed of the fake profile using his identity.

It was revealed MacBain had failed to properly crop one of the images, which contained the profile name of the English man.

MacBain, using his own profile, had repeatedly attempted to contact one of the women via Instagram. She had previously been given a “warning” about him from another woman.

Confronted by stolen ID victim

The English man confronted MacBain about the fake profile.

MacBain, who said he served with the Black Watch, apologised and said he done it because “someone had wronged him”.

Sheriff Tim-Niven Smith deferred sentence on MacBain, now on the sex offenders register, until March and allowed his bail order to continue.

In August 2024, MacBain was ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work after subjecting children to extreme and cruel punishments over a four-year period.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

