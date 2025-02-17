Dundee man tricked women into sending nude pics in catfishing scam

A former soldier tricked four women in Dundee into sending nude videos and images of themselves after creating a fake online persona in a cruel catfishing scam.

Convicted child abuser Robi MacBain used dating platform Tinder and Facebook to target his victims between January and April 2022.

The women believed they were talking to ‘Craig Thomson’, a tall, bearded, ex-marine from Broughty Ferry who worked for a security company.

However, they were duped into sending indecent images to MacBain, 35, who assumed the identity of a married dad from Suffolk.

The Balgarthno Road man is now awaiting sentence after admitting stalking and fraud charges.

Duped on Tinder

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the first woman matched on Tinder with ‘Craig Thomson’ who claimed he was passionate about charity work and “aiding victims of domestic abuse”.

Conversation moved to Facebook where “hundreds” of messages were exchanged before intimate images were shared.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie revealed how the woman asked for his mobile number to speak on WhatsApp but he repeatedly made excuses, including saying his ex-girlfriend used to make fun of his voice.

A second woman matched with ‘Craig Thomson’ on Tinder in January 2022 before moving their conversations to Facebook.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The person she believed to be Craig Thomson had a digital life story in which he had a son, he lived in Broughty Ferry, he worked for a security company and was an ex-Marine.

“They communicated in a flirtatious manner before becoming more intimate with nude images and other similar photos being exchanged.

“This online relationship continued in this manner for a couple of months.”

Further victims snared

A third woman received a “random” Facebook request from ‘Craig Thomson’ who told her it was because he was attracted to her.

Flirty messages followed and the court heard how ‘Craig’ sent images of himself with children that he claimed were his.

“They discussed struggles with mental health and the person she believed to be ‘Craig’ claimed to suffer PTSD from his time in the army,” Mrs Mackenzie said.

Facebook was used to target the fourth woman, who later believed she was in an online relationship with the man.

The court heard details of the intimate images that were sent by the women with, ‘Craig’ also sharing graphic images.

One of the women sent a fully nude image in the bath with her face visible.

Mrs Mackenzie said the woman felt reassured he was genuine after disclosing she had previously been the victim of domestic abuse.

Lies unravel

The first victim bought a train ticket to Oban for April 13 2022 after being told by ‘Craig’ he had arranged a romantic getaway as a first date.

It was during that month MacBain’s web of lies eventually unravelled.

‘Craig’ claimed to the first woman he was being stalked by women on Facebook and should ignore any “strange” messages.

One of the women was blocked by him without warning and later began to carry out her own social media investigations.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “She identified an Instagram account belonging to a male living in Suffolk who had the same images as those relating to the account of the male she believed to be ‘Craig Thomson’.”

Another of the women also found the English man’s profile and he was informed of the fake profile using his identity.

It was revealed MacBain had failed to properly crop one of the images, which contained the profile name of the English man.

MacBain, using his own profile, had repeatedly attempted to contact one of the women via Instagram. She had previously been given a “warning” about him from another woman.

Confronted by stolen ID victim

The English man confronted MacBain about the fake profile.

MacBain, who said he served with the Black Watch, apologised and said he done it because “someone had wronged him”.

Sheriff Tim-Niven Smith deferred sentence on MacBain, now on the sex offenders register, until March and allowed his bail order to continue.

In August 2024, MacBain was ordered to perform 300 hours of unpaid work after subjecting children to extreme and cruel punishments over a four-year period.

