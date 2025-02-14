Teenager appears in court accused of murdering father in Arbroath

A teenager has been remanded after appearing in court charged with murdering his father in Arbroath.

Croc Nicoll, 19, appeared from custody in a brief private hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Papers allege Nicoll assaulted his father, Derek Nicoll, by repeatedly striking him on the head with a hammer or similar implement.

The charge states he thus murdered him at the home they shared in Commerce Street.

The exact date of the alleged murder is described in the charge as being unknown but is listed as being between February 4 and 11 this year.

Nicoll made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Mark Thorley.

He is due back in court for another hearing in the near future.

The appearance came after a large police presence spent time at the Commerce Street area in Arbroath from Tuesday evening.

