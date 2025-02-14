Teenager appears in court accused of murdering father in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Teenager appears in court accused of murdering father in Arbroath

Croc Nicoll, 19, appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court.

By Ross Gardiner
Arbroath death
Police at the scene on Tuesday night. Image: Paul Reid

A teenager has been remanded after appearing in court charged with murdering his father in Arbroath.

Croc Nicoll, 19, appeared from custody in a brief private hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Papers allege Nicoll assaulted his father, Derek Nicoll, by repeatedly striking him on the head with a hammer or similar implement.

The charge states he thus murdered him at the home they shared in Commerce Street.

The exact date of the alleged murder is described in the charge as being unknown but is listed as being between February 4 and 11 this year.

Police guarding a door on Commerce Street, Arbroath after the death. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

Nicoll made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Mark Thorley.

He is due back in court for another hearing in the near future.

The appearance came after a large police presence spent time at the Commerce Street area in Arbroath from Tuesday evening.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Stirling Sheriff Court round-up — 'Unusual' sentencing for violent abuser
Michael Traynor
Fife thug had to be pepper sprayed to stop biting police officer's face
Liam Fair at Perth Sheriff Court
Crieff man behind vile dog-vs-rat fight video slapped with animal ban – but told…
Adin Johnstone
Fife paedophile caught with child bestiality material in police raid
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Time's up for Rolex-buying dealer
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Driver guilty of causing 'much-loved' Perthshire grandmother's death
LarryOnaghise
Dundee abuser treated wife as 'second-class citizen' court hears
Jack Somerville
Kirkcaldy crime wave teen battered boy with baseball bat, attacked Just Eat worker and…
Bruce Clark
Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done 'same thing' before
Bill Colley
Closure of Perthshire's New School Butterstone was politically motivated, ex-head tells court