Abusive thug subjected partner to ‘brutal’ attack at Dundee party days after miscarriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Abusive thug subjected partner to ‘brutal’ attack at Dundee party days after miscarriage

Dean Ritchie also left another woman unconscious during the violent episode at the house party in 2022.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dean Ritchie
Dean Ritchie. Image: Facebook

A woman who had recently miscarried was subjected to a “brutal” and “sustained” attack by her drug and alcohol-fuelled partner.

Dean Ritchie also left another woman unconscious during the violent episode at a house party in Dundee.

Ritchie repeatedly punched and kicked both women on the head, leaving them with severe bruising.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Ritchie suddenly “flipped” after abusing substances throughout the night.

It was revealed how the other woman – a family friend – tried to shield Ritchie’s ex-partner from being subjected to further blows.

The family friend’s blood was found on Ritchie’s top with the brazen thug telling officers it was as a result of him having a nosebleed.

Ritchie, 28, is now banned from contacting his ex-partner for a decade after being locked up for 36 months.

Flipped after becoming intoxicated

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner detailed how Ritchie – who has a previous conviction for abusive behaviour towards her – was in a relationship with the woman for around eight years.

Days before the attack, the woman learned she had miscarried but Ritchie denied being aware of this.

Dean Ritchie
Dean Ritchie. Image: Facebook

Ms Bairner said: “There was a gathering and the accused turned up at 4pm sober. He started drinking and was eventually intoxicated.

“The accused, the complainer and another woman were in the kitchen in the early hours.

“Out of nowhere, the accused flipped and began to punch and grab her.

“She does not know what caused it. She fell to the ground and was forcibly punched, kicked and stamped on.”

Ritchie then grabbed the woman’s head and struck it off a hard surface.

The court heard how his ex-partner drifted in and out of consciousness during Ritchie’s brutal assault.

Victim impact statement

Ms Bairner added: “He attacked the other witness and repeatedly punched and kicked her on the head and body.

“She remembers trying to shield the other woman from the accused’s blows.”

The other woman staggered out of the address concussed in a desperate effort to tell neighbours about the attack.

She managed to “pull herself” upstairs to tell her partner who was sleeping upstairs with earplugs in.

Ritchie fled the scene and was later traced by police with blood on his clothing.

“The accused said he had no knowledge of the incident and the blood was caused by a nosebleed,” Ms Bairner said.

The court was provided with a victim impact statement from Ritchie’s ex-partner who said she still suffers from severe mental health issues as a result of the attack.

A ‘highly dangerous’ attack

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael was also presented with a book of photographs detailing women’s injuries.

Ritchie, of Ashford, Kent, previously pled guilty to attacking both women to their injury on September 11 2022.

Solicitor Jim Laverty said Ritchie is now in a new relationship after moving to England.

He urged the sheriff to impose a stringent community payback order in order to fully rehabilitate his client.

Mr Laverty said: “He accepted that he was incredibly ashamed and embarrassed of the assaults that he committed that particular evening.

“He also indicated to me that although wholly accepting that it was not excusable, he had taken drink to excess and there had been the use of illicit substances.

“His memory in relation to the exact sequence of events was somewhat cloudy.”

Mr Laverty accepted that his client had “deflected his responsibility” in an interview with a social worker.

“You have pled guilty to two dreadful assaults on two women that you knew,” Sheriff Carmichael told Ritchie.

“One of them was your then-partner who had recently miscarried.

“The other was a family friend. These assaults involved punching and kicking them on the head.

“A kick to the head a highly dangerous attack because you can’t, with any confidence, know what the damage will be to this vital area of the human body.

“Both women were unconscious for periods of time because of these assaults.

“The photographs of these injuries show that these assaults were both brutal and sustained.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Craig Petrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman injured after car struck by 'dangerous' JCB driver at Perth harbour
Angela Newlands arriving at court in 2013.
Angela Newlands: In search of mum acquitted of unsolved Perthshire murder
Raymond Graham at an earlier court hearing.
Dealer crashed into hedge after 100mph police chase in Dundee and Angus
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Hen do scammer and bar brawl
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim's pet cat during campaign of abuse
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm fined £1.14m for safety breaches which led to worker injuries
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim's six-and-a-half year wait for justice
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street
Dariusz Niklewicz
Drunk who flashed at teen skaters in Forfar put on sex offenders register
Jordan Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon