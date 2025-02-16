Raging passenger punched and booted taxi after Arbroath fare squabble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Raging passenger punched and booted taxi after Arbroath fare squabble

Martin Greer has been ordered to reimburse to Arbroath Taxis for the £600 damage.

By Ross Gardiner
Martin Greer.
Martin Greer.

A violent Arbroath drunk caused £600 worth of damage to a taxi he punched and kicked in a squabble about paying for a lift home from the pub.

Martin Greer was ordered to pay compensation to Arbroath Taxis after battering one of the company’s cars on February 7 last year.

Greer, who is currently serving a community sentence after breaking his partner’s nose in a drunken rage, previously admitted vandalising the white Dacia in which he had been driven home from the town’s Lorne Bar to Leonard Street.

Greer was sentenced at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court on Friday, the day before his 36th birthday, but was not present due to illness.

Drunken outburst

Fiscal depute Sarah High said: “There was an argument between the complainer and the accused in relation to payment of a taxi fare.

“The accused then became angry and began to punch and kick the taxi’s passenger door. That caused damage to the taxi.”

Defending, solicitor Keith Sym said: “He’s not a stranger to the courts and is currently subject to a community payback order.

“Mr Greer has had a problem with alcohol for some time.

“On the night in question, he’d been picked up from a public house.

“He got out of the vehicle and appeared not to have been able to pay for the fare. He’s taken it out on the vehicle which is completely unacceptable.

“On the night in question, he’d taken too much drink.

“Taxi drivers are not in the business of charging fares for something that they haven’t done. He’s going to have to pay compensation.”

Greer, of Glenesk Avenue in Arbroath, was ordered to pay £600 to the taxi firm at £20 a week – double the instalment he offered.

JP Allan Robertson said: “I feel that £10 per fortnight is slightly low.

“(£20 per fortnight) may have the benefit of not spending so much on alcohol as well if he keeps up with payments.”

More compensation

In 2023, Greer was ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to his partner after he came home drunk and broke her nose.

The woman was left with a mouth full of blood and lasting breathing difficulties in January 2022.

Greer was also sentenced to 270 hours unpaid work and ordered to complete a programme aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

Last month, The Courier told the story of a Dundee taxi driver “too scared to work weekends” due to the abuse perpetrated by drunken passengers.

