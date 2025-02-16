Raging passenger punched and booted taxi after Arbroath fare squabble

A violent Arbroath drunk caused £600 worth of damage to a taxi he punched and kicked in a squabble about paying for a lift home from the pub.

Martin Greer was ordered to pay compensation to Arbroath Taxis after battering one of the company’s cars on February 7 last year.

Greer, who is currently serving a community sentence after breaking his partner’s nose in a drunken rage, previously admitted vandalising the white Dacia in which he had been driven home from the town’s Lorne Bar to Leonard Street.

Greer was sentenced at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court on Friday, the day before his 36th birthday, but was not present due to illness.

Drunken outburst

Fiscal depute Sarah High said: “There was an argument between the complainer and the accused in relation to payment of a taxi fare.

“The accused then became angry and began to punch and kick the taxi’s passenger door. That caused damage to the taxi.”

Defending, solicitor Keith Sym said: “He’s not a stranger to the courts and is currently subject to a community payback order.

“Mr Greer has had a problem with alcohol for some time.

“On the night in question, he’d been picked up from a public house.

“He got out of the vehicle and appeared not to have been able to pay for the fare. He’s taken it out on the vehicle which is completely unacceptable.

“On the night in question, he’d taken too much drink.

“Taxi drivers are not in the business of charging fares for something that they haven’t done. He’s going to have to pay compensation.”

Greer, of Glenesk Avenue in Arbroath, was ordered to pay £600 to the taxi firm at £20 a week – double the instalment he offered.

JP Allan Robertson said: “I feel that £10 per fortnight is slightly low.

“(£20 per fortnight) may have the benefit of not spending so much on alcohol as well if he keeps up with payments.”

More compensation

In 2023, Greer was ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation to his partner after he came home drunk and broke her nose.

The woman was left with a mouth full of blood and lasting breathing difficulties in January 2022.

Greer was also sentenced to 270 hours unpaid work and ordered to complete a programme aimed at rehabilitating domestic offenders.

Last month, The Courier told the story of a Dundee taxi driver “too scared to work weekends” due to the abuse perpetrated by drunken passengers.

