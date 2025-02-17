Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street

John Gray will be sentenced later for accosting a woman in the street.

By Gary Fitzpatrick
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

A dog-walking pensioner sexually assaulted a woman in the early hours of the morning in Fife.

The victim was returning from a night out when she was groped by a complete stranger and ran home in distressed state.

John Gray, 74, of Winding Wheel Way, Cardenden, was put on the sex offenders register when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on September 8 in Cardenden, he sexually assaulted a woman by placing his hand on her shoulder, touching her naked waist and pulling her towards him.

He also communicated indecently with her and made inappropriate sexual remarks to her.

Dog walk attack

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said the incident occurred at around 2am when Gray was out walking his dog.

The victim, in her 30s, was returning home after a night out.

She was walking along the street in bare feet, holding her shoes, when she was accosted by Gray.

The court heard he said: “It’s a cold night” and then “you look lovely”.

Gray went on: “You’re beautiful, you’re sexy” and began touching her, pulling her towards him.

He continued pulling her and said: “Do you like me? Do you fancy me?”

She replied: “Definitely not.”

Mother overheard assault

While this was going on, the woman was on the phone to her mother, having started the call before Gray appeared.

The mother could hear what was being said.

The victim shouted to her mum to unlock her door and she ran into the house in a distressed state.

Gray later told the police he had been drinking and was “tipsy”.

He said he was trying to make the woman “feel cheery” and he was “being friendly”.

Sheriff Wylie Robertson called for reports and Gray will be sentenced on March 12.

He was put on the sex offenders register.

