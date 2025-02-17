Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street

A dog-walking pensioner sexually assaulted a woman in the early hours of the morning in Fife.

The victim was returning from a night out when she was groped by a complete stranger and ran home in distressed state.

John Gray, 74, of Winding Wheel Way, Cardenden, was put on the sex offenders register when he appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on September 8 in Cardenden, he sexually assaulted a woman by placing his hand on her shoulder, touching her naked waist and pulling her towards him.

He also communicated indecently with her and made inappropriate sexual remarks to her.

Dog walk attack

Depute fiscal Azrah Yousaf said the incident occurred at around 2am when Gray was out walking his dog.

The victim, in her 30s, was returning home after a night out.

She was walking along the street in bare feet, holding her shoes, when she was accosted by Gray.

The court heard he said: “It’s a cold night” and then “you look lovely”.

Gray went on: “You’re beautiful, you’re sexy” and began touching her, pulling her towards him.

He continued pulling her and said: “Do you like me? Do you fancy me?”

She replied: “Definitely not.”

Mother overheard assault

While this was going on, the woman was on the phone to her mother, having started the call before Gray appeared.

The mother could hear what was being said.

The victim shouted to her mum to unlock her door and she ran into the house in a distressed state.

Gray later told the police he had been drinking and was “tipsy”.

He said he was trying to make the woman “feel cheery” and he was “being friendly”.

Sheriff Wylie Robertson called for reports and Gray will be sentenced on March 12.

He was put on the sex offenders register.

