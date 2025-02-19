Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath

A jealous partner violently robbed a woman in Arbroath she suspected of having an affair with her boyfriend.

Paige Sharp, 30, pulled a chunk of hair from the woman’s head and repeatedly punched and kicked her, before stealing her mobile phone and £200.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Sharp went to the woman’s home in Arbroath while two other women were looking to source drugs.

Sharp began “battering” on the door and said the woman was “getting smashed” before adding: “I’m willing to risk my f***ing liberty for it.”

The court was told how Sharp eventually managed to gain entry to the property and knocked the woman into a wall. She was followed by the other women.

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner said: “She (Sharp) accused her of sleeping with her partner, which she denied.

“Paige Sharp grabbed the front of the complainer’s hoodie and dragged her off a sofa and punched her repeatedly on the head.

“The accused continued to kick and punch her to the head.

“She pulled her hair and pulled a significant chunk out.”

‘Absolutely sick’ of crimes

The woman’s phone, which contained £200 in the case, was taken before Sharp and the other women left the scene.

One of the women shouted: “You never saw a f***ing thing.”

Mother-of-two Sharp, who appeared for sentencing via video link from HMP Polmont, pled guilty to attacking and robbing the woman to her at an address on Culloden Crescent, Arbroath, on July 16 2024.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said: “There was friction between her and the complainer because of the suggestion that Ms Sharp’s partner had been having some sort of relations with the complainer.

“The difficulty for Ms Sharp is when she mixes with certain other individuals that take her in a completely different direction.

“She said herself she’s ‘absolutely sick’ of the position she’s put herself in.

“She’s at the stage where it’s make or break.”

‘Dangerous’ kick in the head

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed repeat offender Sharp for 16 months and placed her on a six-month supervised release order.

He said: “There is no reasonable alternative to a custodial sentence.

“This is because of the nature of this assault and because of your previous convictions for violence.

“This assault included kicking the complainer on the head when she was down.

“That’s a dangerous, dangerous thing to do.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.