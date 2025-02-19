Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jealous partner battered and robbed woman in Arbroath

Paige Sharp accused her victim of having relations with her partner.

By Ciaran Shanks
Paige Sharp
Paige Sharp at a previous court appearance.

A jealous partner violently robbed a woman in Arbroath she suspected of having an affair with her boyfriend.

Paige Sharp, 30, pulled a chunk of hair from the woman’s head and repeatedly punched and kicked her, before stealing her mobile phone and £200.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Sharp went to the woman’s home in Arbroath while two other women were looking to source drugs.

Sharp began “battering” on the door and said the woman was “getting smashed” before adding: “I’m willing to risk my f***ing liberty for it.”

The court was told how Sharp eventually managed to gain entry to the property and knocked the woman into a wall. She was followed by the other women.

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner said: “She (Sharp) accused her of sleeping with her partner, which she denied.

“Paige Sharp grabbed the front of the complainer’s hoodie and dragged her off a sofa and punched her repeatedly on the head.

“The accused continued to kick and punch her to the head.

“She pulled her hair and pulled a significant chunk out.”

‘Absolutely sick’ of crimes

The woman’s phone, which contained £200 in the case, was taken before Sharp and the other women left the scene.

One of the women shouted: “You never saw a f***ing thing.”

Mother-of-two Sharp, who appeared for sentencing via video link from HMP Polmont, pled guilty to attacking and robbing the woman to her at an address on Culloden Crescent, Arbroath, on July 16 2024.

Paige Sharp
Paige Sharp at a previous court appearance.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said: “There was friction between her and the complainer because of the suggestion that Ms Sharp’s partner had been having some sort of relations with the complainer.

“The difficulty for Ms Sharp is when she mixes with certain other individuals that take her in a completely different direction.

“She said herself she’s ‘absolutely sick’ of the position she’s put herself in.

“She’s at the stage where it’s make or break.”

‘Dangerous’ kick in the head

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed repeat offender Sharp for 16 months and placed her on a six-month supervised release order.

He said: “There is no reasonable alternative to a custodial sentence.

“This is because of the nature of this assault and because of your previous convictions for violence.

“This assault included kicking the complainer on the head when she was down.

“That’s a dangerous, dangerous thing to do.”

