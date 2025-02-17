Stirlingshire firm fined £1.14m for safety breaches which led to worker injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Stirlingshire firm fined £1.14m for safety breaches which led to worker injuries

A contractor working for Cowie-based West Fraser Europe Ltd plunged four metres from a rusting gantry, just months after another employee was dragged into machinery.

By Kirsty McIntosh
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
The accidents happened at the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling. Image: Google

A Stirlingshire firm has been fined more than £1.1million for health and safety breaches that left two men seriously injured.

A contractor working for Cowie-based West Fraser Europe Ltd plunged four metres from a rusting gantry, just months after another employee was dragged into machinery.

A sheriff said both men had been placed at risk of death.

The seven-figure fine follows a £2 million financial penalty in 2022, after the company accepted responsibility for an incident that left a worker with fatal burns.

‘Lessons have been learnt’

The company, previously known at Norbord Europe, admitted breaches of health and safety regulation last month.

It pled guilty to failing to take measures to prevent access to dangerous parts of the machinery by not having a guard on the inspection hatch of the biomass bunker between January 2018 and January 2020, resulting in Sean Gallagher’s severe injury and permanent impairment.

The business further pled guilty to failing to ensure safe access to an elevated gantry in July 2020 resulting in the severe injury of David McMillan.

Lawyers said immediate action had since been taken in both cases to prevent a repeat.

Sheriff O’Mahoney said: “Both offending incidents on the indictment highlighted particular points where the system failed.

”However, lessons have been learnt, and the company has gone on to implement a number of safety improvement measures.

“These include inspections, upgrades to equipment and conducting extensive audits to structural assets.”

Worker tried to resolve bunker issue

The court heard that in the January incident a fault was detected in the biomass bunker and Mr Gallagher, in trying to resolve it, became entangled in a screw mechanism and suffered a broken leg and needed skin grafts and a surgical frame fitted.

The sheriff said: “No reason could be advanced as to why Mr Gallagher had departed from the safety procedures during the second incident.

”Nonetheless, guilt was accepted given that the employee had been able to access the bunker without it being properly isolated.”

Stirling court exterior
Stirling Sheriff Court

In July 2018, Mr McMillan had been on the roof helping install scaffolding and made his way along a gantry towards a ladder to descend.

As he jumped down on to the steel plates which make up the floor section of the gantry, one of them gave way and fell to the ground, taking him with it.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital in Glasgow, where he was treated for a shattered heel, broken ankle, fractures to his elbow and ribs, multiple fractures to his vertebrae and a collapsed lung.

He underwent surgery and was in hospital for almost three weeks.

Sheriff O’Mahoney said: “In relation to charge two, counsel highlighted that the gantry had been in place for many years and was believed to be redundant.

”In those circumstances the gantry should either have been inspected and maintained or dismantled and removed.

“It was accepted, with the benefit of hindsight, that there was some confusion between departments as to where responsibility for the structure lay.”

Calculating a fine

In determining a fine, the sheriff accepted that the firms profits had been inflated in 2020 and 2021 due to the demand for wood in the pandemic.

He said the firm’s culpability for the first incident was low, but that Mr Gallagher’s injuries were “serious and life impairing”.

He said Mr Gallagher’s actions should not be considered contributory in a criminal case, and that he had to assess what the employee was able to do as a result of the failings.

Sheriff O’Mahoney said culpability was greater in the second incident and that although Mr McMillan was seriously injured, other workers were also put at risk

Sheriff O’Mahoney fined the firm a total of £1,148,100.

The fine follows the company being fined £2.125 million in 2022 following an incident in which a worker suffered fatal burns.

George Laird suffered full-thickness burns to 90% of his body after a fire hose was used to try and clear hot ash from the bottom of a combustion chamber.

This caused an explosive effect whereby Mr Laird was covered in scalding water, steam and hot ash.

A court heard the burns were so severe Mr Laird had no chance of recovery.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

