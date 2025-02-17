Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim’s pet cat during campaign of abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim’s pet cat during campaign of abuse

Christopher McQuade detained one woman against her will and later chased her into the street.

By Dave Finlay
The High Court in Edinburgh.
A rapist who subjected a woman to a violent sex attack after a campaign of abuse during which he kicked her cat has been jailed.

Former soldier Christopher McQuade forcibly pulled the woman’s legs apart and restrained her with his arm as he inflicted a rape ordeal on her.

McQuade, 40, earlier assaulted the victim and grabbed her by the throat when she was pregnant and pushed, shook and struggled with her.

He previously targeted another woman for verbal and physical abuse during which he chased her into the street and pulled her hair and arms.

First victim was detained against her will

McQuade, of Morven Grove, Kirkcaldy, denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of six offences.

He first struck in 2008 when he detained a woman against her will at a house in Lochgelly and during an assault on the victim threw a book at her which hit her on the head.

McQuade appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh

McQuade seized her by her clothes and dragged her, pulled her hair, shouted abusive comments at the victim, twisted her arm, took her mobile phone from her and removed the sim card before throwing the phone at her.

On another occasion between February and August in 2008 he shouted and swore at her and pursued her into the street in Lochgelly and pulled her hair.

McQuade also committed a breach of the peace during that period when he shouted and swore and damaged the windscreen of the woman’s car after punching it.

He went on to rape a second woman during an attack at a house in Kirkcaldy on October 31 2015 when he molested the woman and used force against her.

McQuade had earlier demanded sex from the woman and shouted and swore at her and targeted her for derogatory remarks as well as kicking her pet cat.

He also assaulted the woman earlier in 2015 when she was expecting.

Denied grabbing woman’s throat

He told the court that the incident where the victim described being seized by the throat when she was expecting did not happen.

McQuade, who said he served in the Army as a teenager before going on to work as a security guard, maintained that he was never physically violent towards the woman he was convicted of raping.

The trial judge, Lord Young, placed him on the sex offenders’ register following his conviction and remanded McQuade, who was on bail during his trial, in custody.

Sentence was deferred on him until next month for the preparation of a background report.

