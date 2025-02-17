Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim’s pet cat during campaign of abuse

A rapist who subjected a woman to a violent sex attack after a campaign of abuse during which he kicked her cat has been jailed.

Former soldier Christopher McQuade forcibly pulled the woman’s legs apart and restrained her with his arm as he inflicted a rape ordeal on her.

McQuade, 40, earlier assaulted the victim and grabbed her by the throat when she was pregnant and pushed, shook and struggled with her.

He previously targeted another woman for verbal and physical abuse during which he chased her into the street and pulled her hair and arms.

First victim was detained against her will

McQuade, of Morven Grove, Kirkcaldy, denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of six offences.

He first struck in 2008 when he detained a woman against her will at a house in Lochgelly and during an assault on the victim threw a book at her which hit her on the head.

McQuade seized her by her clothes and dragged her, pulled her hair, shouted abusive comments at the victim, twisted her arm, took her mobile phone from her and removed the sim card before throwing the phone at her.

On another occasion between February and August in 2008 he shouted and swore at her and pursued her into the street in Lochgelly and pulled her hair.

McQuade also committed a breach of the peace during that period when he shouted and swore and damaged the windscreen of the woman’s car after punching it.

He went on to rape a second woman during an attack at a house in Kirkcaldy on October 31 2015 when he molested the woman and used force against her.

McQuade had earlier demanded sex from the woman and shouted and swore at her and targeted her for derogatory remarks as well as kicking her pet cat.

He also assaulted the woman earlier in 2015 when she was expecting.

Denied grabbing woman’s throat

He told the court that the incident where the victim described being seized by the throat when she was expecting did not happen.

McQuade, who said he served in the Army as a teenager before going on to work as a security guard, maintained that he was never physically violent towards the woman he was convicted of raping.

The trial judge, Lord Young, placed him on the sex offenders’ register following his conviction and remanded McQuade, who was on bail during his trial, in custody.

Sentence was deferred on him until next month for the preparation of a background report.

