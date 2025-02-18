Woman injured after car struck by ‘dangerous’ JCB driver at Perth harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Woman injured after car struck by ‘dangerous’ JCB driver at Perth harbour

Craig Petrie took a short cut across a Perth crossroads, before ploughing his 13.5 tonne digger into support worker Janice Muir's Vauxhall Viva.

By Jamie Buchan
Craig Petrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Craig Petrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A JCB driver smashed into an oncoming car, tipping it onto two wheels and injuring its driver, after “driving into his blind spot” at a Perth harbour junction.

Craig Petrie took a short cut across the crossroads moments before ploughing his 13.5 tonne digger into support worker Janice Muir’s Vauxhall Viva.

Perth sheriff court heard how the car was written off after being struck by the large metal bucket at the front of Petrie’s vehicle.

Ms Muir and her passenger were left badly shaken, but escaped with scratches.

Petrie, 51, accepted he had been careless, but denied a more serious charge of dangerous driving.

He was found guilty after a trial heard how he was unable to see Ms Muir’s motor when he decided to cut across the carriageway.

Crunching metal

Ms Muir, 52, said she had been driving with colleague Claire McWilliams in the afternoon of May 16.

She told the court they were heading to Perth police station to see if anyone had handed in a missing mobile phone.

Craig Petrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Her Vauxhall was hit after turning left from Harbour Road onto Friarton Road.

“I saw the bucket of the JCB, it was on my side of the road,” she said.

“I tried to get out of his way, but there was nowhere to go.”

Ms Muir said Petrie had come out of a yard across the street and drove diagonally across the junction, into her vehicle.

“The car tipped onto its side,” she said.

“I just remember hearing the crunch of metal before it landed back onto its four wheels.

“However, it was really just three wheels, because the back passenger one came off.”

Petrie ran to their aid and Ms McWilliam’s shouted for him to call an ambulance.

When emergency services arrived, Ms Muir was able to get out through the passenger side door.

She was taken to hospital.

“I was more in shock than anything else,” she said. “There were scratches on my arm from broken glass and I was a bit sore.”

Drove into blind spot

Petrie, of Bute Drive, told the court he had gone through all of his safety checks before driving out of the yard.

He said the bucket was at the required height, but accepted he had “cut across” the junction.

“I thought it was clear, but obviously it wasn’t,” he said.

The accident happened at the junction with Friarton Road and Harbour Road, Perth.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “I am satisfied you carried out the necessary safety checks and that the bucket was properly placed.

“But the problem for you is your decision to cut across the junction.

“You drove straight into your blind spot and into the opposing carriageway.

“That does fall below the required standard, and a failure to take account of what should have been an obvious and material danger.”

Defence solicitor Bethany Downham said that her client was due to begin a new job at recycling yard.

But without a driving licence, he was not sure if that position would still be available for him.

“He still has nightmares about this incident,” she said.

“He has lost his confidence and won’t be driving heavy machinery again.”

Petrie was banned from driving for a year and ordered to resit his test.

He was further fined £400.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Angela Newlands arriving at court in 2013.
Angela Newlands: In search of mum acquitted of unsolved Perthshire murder
Raymond Graham at an earlier court hearing.
Dealer crashed into hedge after 100mph police chase in Dundee and Angus
Dean Ritchie
Abusive thug subjected partner to 'brutal' attack at Dundee party days after miscarriage
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Hen do scammer and bar brawl
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim's pet cat during campaign of abuse
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm fined £1.14m for safety breaches which led to worker injuries
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim's six-and-a-half year wait for justice
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street
Dariusz Niklewicz
Drunk who flashed at teen skaters in Forfar put on sex offenders register
Jordan Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon