Woman injured after car struck by ‘dangerous’ JCB driver at Perth harbour

A JCB driver smashed into an oncoming car, tipping it onto two wheels and injuring its driver, after “driving into his blind spot” at a Perth harbour junction.

Craig Petrie took a short cut across the crossroads moments before ploughing his 13.5 tonne digger into support worker Janice Muir’s Vauxhall Viva.

Perth sheriff court heard how the car was written off after being struck by the large metal bucket at the front of Petrie’s vehicle.

Ms Muir and her passenger were left badly shaken, but escaped with scratches.

Petrie, 51, accepted he had been careless, but denied a more serious charge of dangerous driving.

He was found guilty after a trial heard how he was unable to see Ms Muir’s motor when he decided to cut across the carriageway.

Crunching metal

Ms Muir, 52, said she had been driving with colleague Claire McWilliams in the afternoon of May 16.

She told the court they were heading to Perth police station to see if anyone had handed in a missing mobile phone.

Her Vauxhall was hit after turning left from Harbour Road onto Friarton Road.

“I saw the bucket of the JCB, it was on my side of the road,” she said.

“I tried to get out of his way, but there was nowhere to go.”

Ms Muir said Petrie had come out of a yard across the street and drove diagonally across the junction, into her vehicle.

“The car tipped onto its side,” she said.

“I just remember hearing the crunch of metal before it landed back onto its four wheels.

“However, it was really just three wheels, because the back passenger one came off.”

Petrie ran to their aid and Ms McWilliam’s shouted for him to call an ambulance.

When emergency services arrived, Ms Muir was able to get out through the passenger side door.

She was taken to hospital.

“I was more in shock than anything else,” she said. “There were scratches on my arm from broken glass and I was a bit sore.”

Drove into blind spot

Petrie, of Bute Drive, told the court he had gone through all of his safety checks before driving out of the yard.

He said the bucket was at the required height, but accepted he had “cut across” the junction.

“I thought it was clear, but obviously it wasn’t,” he said.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told him: “I am satisfied you carried out the necessary safety checks and that the bucket was properly placed.

“But the problem for you is your decision to cut across the junction.

“You drove straight into your blind spot and into the opposing carriageway.

“That does fall below the required standard, and a failure to take account of what should have been an obvious and material danger.”

Defence solicitor Bethany Downham said that her client was due to begin a new job at recycling yard.

But without a driving licence, he was not sure if that position would still be available for him.

“He still has nightmares about this incident,” she said.

“He has lost his confidence and won’t be driving heavy machinery again.”

Petrie was banned from driving for a year and ordered to resit his test.

He was further fined £400.

