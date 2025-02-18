Dealer crashed into hedge after 100mph police chase in Dundee and Angus

A drug dealer who led police on a 100mph chase across rural roads has been locked up.

Raymond Graham blitzed away from officers in a “panic” before crashing the BMW 116 on January 16.

The 34-year-old rampaged across the north of Dundee, the A90 and a several Angus B roads.

A sheriff said he was surprised Graham was not prosecuted at a higher level due to the “sustained” course of dangerous driving.

Lost control and hit a hedge

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police spotted the car at around 8.10pm on Hebrides Drive before it “made efforts to evade police”.

The car refused to stop for blue lights and sirens before it sped off along Forfar Road and other officers were called to assist.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The vehicle continued north of Forfar Road to Emmock Road at speeds of up to 80mph.

“It continued to Auchterhouse towards Tealing at up to 90mph.

“The vehicle entered Tealing and a gap was created between the vehicle and the police vehicle.

“It was travelling in excess of 100mph before being lost to sight.”

Other officers spotted the car overtaking another vehicle on a left hand bend at 70mph.

Graham crossed into the path of oncoming car causing it to brake.

He eventually came to a stop after the front offside tyre “perished” before Graham lost control of the car after entering Kingennie.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “The vehicle struck the nearside verge before returning to the carriageway, hitting a hedge and slowing down.”

Drugs detected

Police arrested Graham and noted a smell of cannabis before finding 1.4g of the Class B drug.

Graham, of Douglas Road, pled guilty to dangerous driving and returned to court for sentencing after reports had been prepared.

In 2023, Graham and Steven Barnie were placed on restriction of liberty orders after admitting their part in a cocaine and cannabis operation worth thousands of pounds.

Solicitor Theo Finlay said Graham, who previously suffered a stroke, would benefit from social work intervention to address issues with consequential thinking and decision-making.

He said: “It’s an extremely serious offence and one which would automatically merit the imposition of a custodial sentence.

“The decision to take off from the police is one that was done in a sense of panic.

“It’s been a number of years since he was last in custody.”

‘Very lucky’ to be on summary charge

In sentencing, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “The thrust of the defence submission is as a result of the stroke suffered by Mr Graham, his consequential thinking requires to be addressed.

“However, I pause to observe that he was convicted on indictment in June 2023 of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

“The disposal was a community payback order of 12 months supervision and a restriction of liberty order, all as direct alternatives to custody.

“That order would have only expired in October 2024, just a number of months before the commission of this offence.”

The sheriff added: “Whilst it may have been successfully completed, it clearly didn’t reduce his propensity to commit offences.

“I consider it very lucky that he appeared on summary complaint given what I was told.”

Graham was sentenced to eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.