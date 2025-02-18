Dealer crashed into hedge after 100mph police chase in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dealer crashed into hedge after 100mph police chase in Dundee and Angus

Raymond Graham blitzed away from officers in a “panic” before crashing the BMW 116 on January 16.

By Ciaran Shanks
Raymond Graham at an earlier court hearing.
Raymond Graham at an earlier court hearing.

A drug dealer who led police on a 100mph chase across rural roads has been locked up.

Raymond Graham blitzed away from officers in a “panic” before crashing the BMW 116 on January 16.

The 34-year-old rampaged across the north of Dundee, the A90 and a several Angus B roads.

A sheriff said he was surprised Graham was not prosecuted at a higher level due to the “sustained” course of dangerous driving.

Lost control and hit a hedge

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police spotted the car at around 8.10pm on Hebrides Drive before it “made efforts to evade police”.

The car refused to stop for blue lights and sirens before it sped off along Forfar Road and other officers were called to assist.

Raymond Graham.

Fiscal depute Carrie-Anne Mackenzie said: “The vehicle continued north of Forfar Road to Emmock Road at speeds of up to 80mph.

“It continued to Auchterhouse towards Tealing at up to 90mph.

“The vehicle entered Tealing and a gap was created between the vehicle and the police vehicle.

“It was travelling in excess of 100mph before being lost to sight.”

Other officers spotted the car overtaking another vehicle on a left hand bend at 70mph.

Graham crossed into the path of oncoming car causing it to brake.

He eventually came to a stop after the front offside tyre “perished” before Graham lost control of the car after entering Kingennie.

Mrs Mackenzie added: “The vehicle struck the nearside verge before returning to the carriageway, hitting a hedge and slowing down.”

Drugs detected

Police arrested Graham and noted a smell of cannabis before finding 1.4g of the Class B drug.

Graham, of Douglas Road, pled guilty to dangerous driving and returned to court for sentencing after reports had been prepared.

In 2023, Graham and Steven Barnie were placed on restriction of liberty orders after admitting their part in a cocaine and cannabis operation worth thousands of pounds.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court

Solicitor Theo Finlay said Graham, who previously suffered a stroke, would benefit from social work intervention to address issues with consequential thinking and decision-making.

He said: “It’s an extremely serious offence and one which would automatically merit the imposition of a custodial sentence.

“The decision to take off from the police is one that was done in a sense of panic.

“It’s been a number of years since he was last in custody.”

‘Very lucky’ to be on summary charge

In sentencing, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “The thrust of the defence submission is as a result of the stroke suffered by Mr Graham, his consequential thinking requires to be addressed.

“However, I pause to observe that he was convicted on indictment in June 2023 of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

“The disposal was a community payback order of 12 months supervision and a restriction of liberty order, all as direct alternatives to custody.

“That order would have only expired in October 2024, just a number of months before the commission of this offence.”

The sheriff added: “Whilst it may have been successfully completed, it clearly didn’t reduce his propensity to commit offences.

“I consider it very lucky that he appeared on summary complaint given what I was told.”

Graham was sentenced to eight months in prison and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Craig Petrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman injured after car struck by 'dangerous' JCB driver at Perth harbour
Angela Newlands arriving at court in 2013.
Angela Newlands: In search of mum acquitted of unsolved Perthshire murder
Dean Ritchie
Abusive thug subjected partner to 'brutal' attack at Dundee party days after miscarriage
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Hen do scammer and bar brawl
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim's pet cat during campaign of abuse
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm fined £1.14m for safety breaches which led to worker injuries
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim's six-and-a-half year wait for justice
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street
Dariusz Niklewicz
Drunk who flashed at teen skaters in Forfar put on sex offenders register
Jordan Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon