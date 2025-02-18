Teenager stole £53k of handbags and jewellery from Perthshire couple’s home

Jewellery and designer handbags worth more than £53,000 were stolen by a teenager in a raid on a Perthshire couple’s home.

A garage was ransacked, and a caravan also stolen during the youngster’s eight-day crime spree.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has now been given a chance to comply with stringent social work supervision.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how a Rolex Yachtmaster watch worth £28,000 and almost £10,000 in cash was stolen by the youth.

Sweeney’s Garage in Muthill was targeted on April 25 last year where jewellery, cigarettes, a guitar and £3,700 was taken.

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner revealed how that boxes containing cigarettes and disposable vapes had been moved around with up to 20 missing.

The four-figure sum had been taken from a bedside table.

Couple’s patio doors were smashed

Two days later, the teen would turn his attention to a couple’s home in Kinfauns with the occupant returning home to find all of the lights on.

Ms Bairner added: “A number of high-value handbags, jewellery and cash were missing.

“The rear French door glass panel had been smashed.

“The complainers reported £6,000 in cash was missing along with a ladies gold Rolex worth £28,000 and a diamond wedding ring.”

Among the items stolen included several Mulberry and Christian Dior, bags, pendants, bracelets and chains with the items having a total value of £53,200.

At the time, Detective Constable David Winton, of Perth CID, said: “This has clearly been a very distressing incident for the victims”.

Caravan theft

The teen turned his attention to the Motorhome Company in Aberuthven on May 2 where a fence was forcibly opened and a caravan stolen with the help of a Volkswagen 4×4.

Police later discovered a Facebook video which showed the teen crossing the border to England with the stolen caravan.

The youth was eventually snared after police attended an illegal traveller’s encampment in Perth.

Numerous stolen goods including a Swarovski box and Louis Vuitton bags.

The teen, living in the north-east of England, pled guilty to the break-ins as well as driving without a licence or insurance on Barrack Street, Perth, on May 3.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed the youth on a high-tariff structured deferred sentence.

He said: “These crimes mess up businesses and create huge distress for the occupants of residential premises because of the goods stolen and the violation of their privacy.

“A custodial sentence must be considered.

“I am not yet convinced you are a good bet for a community payback order.

“This is a test to find out if you have the motivation to be given a full community payback order.

“This is a real chance for you to take a positive turn in your life.”

