Teenager stole £53k of handbags and jewellery from Perthshire couple’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Teenager stole £53k of handbags and jewellery from Perthshire couple’s home

The 16-year-old also ransacked a garage and stole a caravan during his eight-day crime spree.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

Jewellery and designer handbags worth more than £53,000 were stolen by a teenager in a raid on a Perthshire couple’s home.

A garage was ransacked, and a caravan also stolen during the youngster’s eight-day crime spree.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has now been given a chance to comply with stringent social work supervision.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how a Rolex Yachtmaster watch worth £28,000 and almost £10,000 in cash was stolen by the youth.

Sweeney’s Garage in Muthill was targeted on April 25 last year where jewellery, cigarettes, a guitar and £3,700 was taken.

Sweeney’s garage in Muthill. Image: Google

Prosecutor Jennifer Bairner revealed how that boxes containing cigarettes and disposable vapes had been moved around with up to 20 missing.

The four-figure sum had been taken from a bedside table.

Couple’s patio doors were smashed

Two days later, the teen would turn his attention to a couple’s home in Kinfauns with the occupant returning home to find all of the lights on.

Ms Bairner added: “A number of high-value handbags, jewellery and cash were missing.

“The rear French door glass panel had been smashed.

“The complainers reported £6,000 in cash was missing along with a ladies gold Rolex worth £28,000 and a diamond wedding ring.”

Among the items stolen included several Mulberry and Christian Dior, bags, pendants, bracelets and chains with the items having a total value of £53,200.

At the time, Detective Constable David Winton, of Perth CID, said: “This has clearly been a very distressing incident for the victims”.

Caravan theft

The teen turned his attention to the Motorhome Company in Aberuthven on May 2 where a fence was forcibly opened and a caravan stolen with the help of a Volkswagen 4×4.

Police later discovered a Facebook video which showed the teen crossing the border to England with the stolen caravan.

A caravan was stolen from the Motorhome Company, Aberuthven. Image: Google

The youth was eventually snared after police attended an illegal traveller’s encampment in Perth.

Numerous stolen goods including a Swarovski box and Louis Vuitton bags.

The teen, living in the north-east of England, pled guilty to the break-ins as well as driving without a licence or insurance on Barrack Street, Perth, on May 3.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael placed the youth on a high-tariff structured deferred sentence.

He said: “These crimes mess up businesses and create huge distress for the occupants of residential premises because of the goods stolen and the violation of their privacy.

“A custodial sentence must be considered.

“I am not yet convinced you are a good bet for a community payback order.

“This is a test to find out if you have the motivation to be given a full community payback order.

“This is a real chance for you to take a positive turn in your life.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Craig Petrie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman injured after car struck by 'dangerous' JCB driver at Perth harbour
Angela Newlands arriving at court in 2013.
Angela Newlands: In search of mum acquitted of unsolved Perthshire murder
Raymond Graham at an earlier court hearing.
Dealer crashed into hedge after 100mph police chase in Dundee and Angus
Dean Ritchie
Abusive thug subjected partner to 'brutal' attack at Dundee party days after miscarriage
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Hen do scammer and bar brawl
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for Fife rapist who kicked victim's pet cat during campaign of abuse
the West Fraser Europe site near Stirling
Stirlingshire firm fined £1.14m for safety breaches which led to worker injuries
Ryan Byrne
Dundee sex attacker finally sentenced after victim's six-and-a-half year wait for justice
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Dog walker, 74, sexually assaulted woman on dark Fife street
Dariusz Niklewicz
Drunk who flashed at teen skaters in Forfar put on sex offenders register